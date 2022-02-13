Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England batter Liam Livingstone became the most expensive foreign player in this year's Indian Premier League auction when he was signed by Punjab Kings for £1.1m.

Livingstone, who also bowls off-spin and leg-spin, hit England's fastest Twenty20 century - off 42 balls - against Pakistan last year.

He cost £73,000 when he was signed by Rajasthan Royals last season.

England pace bowler Jofra Archer joined Mumbai Indians for £783,000.

Archer is unlikely to play in this season's IPL as he continues his recovery from elbow surgery, but was given permission to enter this year's auction with a view to playing in the 2023 and 2024 tournaments.

England one-day captain Eoin Morgan, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL final last year, went unsold.

England's Dawid Malan, the fifth-ranked T20 batsman in the world, all-rounder Chris Jordan and wicketkeeper Sam Billings were also not signed.

Livingstone scored only 42 runs in five innings for Rajasthan last season, but enjoyed a successful white-ball summer.

He returned to England's T20 side against Sri Lanka and Pakistan in June, four years after making his debut, and helped them reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in November.

He was also named Most Valuable Player in last summer's inaugural Hundred competition.

Other notable buys on the second day of the two-day auction included West Indies pace bowler Odean Smith, who went to Punjab for £580,000.

South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen joined Sunrisers Hyderabad for £427,000 and Dehli Capitals signed India seamer Khaleel Ahmed for £513,000.

Fast bowler Mark Wood was among the England players bought on day one when he joined new franchise Lucknow Super Giants for £734,000.

Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan joined Mumbai Indians for £1.5m to become the second most expensive Indian player in IPL history after former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

South Africa's Chris Morris is the most expensive IPL player of all time, a £1.6m signing by Rajasthan last year.