Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

James Foster, left, played seven Tests for England and has also been involved with the men's coaching set-up in recent years

Ex-England wicketkeeper James Foster has been named head coach of Northern Superchargers in the men's Hundred.

Foster, 41, replaces Darren Lehmann who will not be returning to the Headingley-based team because of potential Covid-19 travel restrictions.

One of Foster's first jobs is to finalise the list of players Superchargers will retain before a draft at the end of March.

Superchargers finished fifth in their inaugural season.

Former Essex captain Foster, currently coaching Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Peshawar Zalmi, said: "I'm delighted to be joining the Northern Superchargers and working with the team this season.

"I loved watching The Hundred last year and seeing so many kids and families enjoying it."

Andy Dawson, Northern Superchargers' general manager, said: "James has a vast amount of experience working with high-profile coaches from around the world and we're thrilled to appoint someone of his calibre.

"He embraces the culture and environment we want to create at Superchargers, and we're sure he will help us create sustainable success on and off the field."

Hassan Cheema has also been appointed as the Superchargers men's team analyst.

Cheema is currently working for Islamabad United in the PSL.