Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jonathan Trott scored 3,835 Test runs for England with a highest score of 226 against Bangladesh

Former England batsman Jonathan Trott has been appointed as assistant coach by county champions Warwickshire,

The 40-year-old helped the Bears win five trophies during his playing career and worked with the current team as a batting consultant in 2021.

He has also coached with Kent, England and Scotland, and in The Hundred.

"This is a fantastic way for the club to expand our close working relationship with Jonathan," said director of cricket Paul Farbrace.

"Jonathan loves Warwickshire and he is relishing the opportunity to spend more time at Edgbaston, helping our players reach their potential.

"He is also very ambitious as a coach, so if we can support his development it's excellent for both parties."

'Incredibly proud'

Trott retired in 2018 after scoring more than 18,600 first-class runs, including 46 centuries, and over 12,200 in white-ball cricket.

He played 52 Tests, 68 one-dayers and seven T20 internationals between 2009 and 2015.

"We've got an excellent set of players here and seeing them win the Championship at Edgbaston was an incredibly proud day," Trott said.

"However, we want to build on this success. We've got a proud history of winning trophies at Warwickshire and I want to support the players and give them the best chance of achieving much more success in the future."