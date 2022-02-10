Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Club captain Abell bats for Somerset during the T20 Vitality Blast final last September

Somerset have named Tom Abell captain for the 2022 Vitality Blast this summer.

Abell, 27, is already club captain and will take over the role from Lewis Gregory, who led the team to the T20 final during last year's tournament.

Somerset, who were beaten to the trophy by Kent at Edgbaston last September, last won the title in 2005.

Somerset-born Abell has spent his entire career at the county and was named club captain in 2017.

"Lewis and I have discussed this subject at length, and we feel that this will give Lewis the chance to focus on what he does best, and that's making positive contributions to Somerset winning games of cricket across all formats," said Somerset head coach Jason Kerr.

"This appointment will give us consistency within the leadership group across the game, and it is a challenge that I know Tom is relishing."