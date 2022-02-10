Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Lamb made her international debut against New Zealand in September 2021

North West Thunder all-rounder Emma Lamb has been included in England's squad for their defence of the Women's World Cup.

The 50-over tournament takes place in New Zealand from 4 March to 3 April.

Seven of the 15-player squad were involved in England's World Cup success at Lord's in 2017, when England beat India by nine runs.

Director of England women's cricket Jonathan Finch said Lamb offered "multiple options" as an all-rounder.

Lamb made her international debut in September 2021 in a T20 series against New Zealand, before making her one-day international debut earlier this month as England faced Australia in the Ashes.

Finch described the 24-year-old as a "consistent performer" across domestic cricket.

After Australia's 12-4 series win over England in the Women's Ashes Finch said the World Cup was a chance to "refocus our intentions".

"It provides an opportunity to embrace the challenge of a global event," he added.

"The England Women's A series that ran alongside the Ashes enabled a wider group of players to compete for a place in the squad which has made for some tough calls on selection.

"Success at World Cups is often the pinnacle of a player's career and we wish all those selected all the best in their quest to win on the world stage."

England Women's World Cup squad

Heather Knight (captain)

Nat Sciver (vice-captain)

Tammy Beaumont

Katherine Brunt

Freya Davies

Charlie Dean

Sophia Dunkley

Kate Cross

Sophie Ecclestone

Tash Farrant (South East Stars)

Amy Jones (Central Sparks)

Emma Lamb (Thunder)

Anya Shrubsole

Lauren Winfield-Hill

Danni Wyatt

Travelling reserves: Lauren Bell, Mady Villiers