Lamb made her international debut against New Zealand in September 2021

All-rounder Emma Lamb has been included in England's squad for their defence of the Women's World Cup, but leg-spinner Sarah Glenn has been left out.

The 50-over tournament takes place in New Zealand from 4 March to 3 April.

Seven of the 15-player squad were involved in England's World Cup success at Lord's in 2017, when the hosts beat India by nine runs.

North West Thunder player Lamb, 24, can bat at the top or in the middle of the order and bowls off-spin.

She made her one-day international debut in defeat by Australia in the Women's Ashes this month, having won her first England cap in a Twenty20 against New Zealand last year.

Director of England women's cricket Jonathan Finch said Lamb offered "multiple options" and had been a "consistent performer" in the domestic game.

She has been preferred to Maia Bouchier, who was also part of the recent Ashes squad.

Glenn, 22, has also been dropped from that squad, having not played in any of the three ODIs in the multi-format series.

Slow-left armer Sophie Ecclestone and off-spinner Charlie Dean will be England's frontline spin options.

Off-spinner Mady Villiers will be a travelling reserve along with seamer Lauren Bell, who was added to the Ashes squad but is yet to make her England debut.

England begin their World Cup defence on 5 March against favourites Australia, who thrashed Heather Knight's side 12-4 in the Women's Ashes.

Finch said the World Cup was a chance to "refocus our intentions" following that disappointing defeat.

"It provides an opportunity to embrace the challenge of a global event," he added.

"The England Women's A series that ran alongside the Ashes enabled a wider group of players to compete for a place in the squad which has made for some tough calls on selection.

"Success at World Cups is often the pinnacle of a player's career and we wish all those selected all the best in their quest to win on the world stage."

The Women's World Cup sees eight sides play each other in the group stage, with the top four qualifying for the semi-finals.

England's World Cup squad: Heather Knight (captain), Nat Sciver (vice-captain), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Amy Jones (wicketkeeper), Emma Lamb, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt

Travelling reserves: Lauren Bell, Mady Villiers

England fixtures

March

5 Australia, Hamilton (01:00 GMT)

9 West Indies, Dunedin (21:00 8 March)

14 South Africa, Mount Maunganui (01:00)

16 India, Mount Maunganui (01:00)

20 New Zealand, Auckland (21:00 19 March)

24 Pakistan, Christchurch (01:00)

27 Bangladesh, Wellington (21:00 26 March)