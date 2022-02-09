Ben Foakes: England and Surrey wicketkeeper aims to cement place in Test team
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes hopes to put injury behind him to cement a regular spot in the national team.
The 28-year-old has been recalled to the England squad for the three-Test tour of the West Indies in March.
Foakes has made eight Test appearances since his debut in 2018 but missed last year's home series against New Zealand due to a freak hamstring injury picked up in the dressing room.
"I'm obviously delighted," the Surrey wicketkeeper told BBC Radio London.
"Timing-wise, it [the injury] couldn't have been worse.
"I've not played [a Test] at home before so obviously I was really looking forward to that, I was gutted."
James Anderson and Stuart Broad, England's all-time leading wicket-takers, have been left out of the much-changed squad announced on Tuesday.
Durham opener Alex Lees and Yorkshire seamer Matthew Fisher have been called up to the 16-man squad for the first time.
Interim managing director Andrew Strauss said the selection panel were "drawing a line" under the recent 4-0 Ashes tour defeat in Australia.
Foakes, who has scored 410 runs in his eight Tests, including a century on debut with 107 against Sri Lanka, said he was looking forward to the challenge.
"For any of us that are picked it's obviously a very proud moment and very exciting," he said.
"There are a couple of new debutants as well and it's generally quite a young squad.
"It's going to be a big challenge but I think for everyone it's going to be a great opportunity to go and put on our best show."