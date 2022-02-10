Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tim David has scored 1,850 runs in 83 Twenty 20 matches, with a strike rate of 159

Lancashire have signed all-rounder Tim David as an overseas signing for the 2022 Vitality Blast campaign.

The 25-year-old has previously featured for Southern Brave in The Hundred and is experienced in the shorter formats.

He first played in English county cricket last summer during a spell with Surrey, scoring two centuries and a fifty in 10 One-Day Cup matches.

"There is such a strong squad and hopefully I can contribute with bat and ball to help the team," he said.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my brief spell with Surrey and the Brave in England last year and I am looking forward to building on that experience with the red rose."

David has also played for St Lucia in the Caribbean Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League and Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League.

In addition, he has made 14 Twenty20 international appearances for Singapore, averaging 47.

"Tim fits the profile of player which we have been looking to bring into our T20 squad and his addition will give us more power in the middle order," said head coach Glen Chapple,

"His impressive T20 record - both at international level and in various leagues around the world - speaks for itself and we are really looking forward to him joining us in May."