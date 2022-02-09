Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Leicestershire will play in Division Two of the County Championship this year

Leicestershire have announced they achieved a record profit of £483,000 for the year ending 30 September 2021.

A naming rights deal for Grace Road and staging of two concerts helped towards £4.9m of income, while expenditure was lower than the previous full season.

That year, in 2019, the club recorded an operating loss of £123,000, and months later agreed a £1.75m loan from Leicester City Council.

The club repaid £100,000 of debt in the most recent financial year.

"We are delighted with the financial result in what was another challenging year of the pandemic," chief executive Sean Jarvis told the club's website.

"We now have a sound platform from which to move the club forward on and off the pitch."

The club are currently without a chairman after Mehmooda Duke resigned in November in the wake of the racism scandal in county cricket.

She was the only female chairman of the 18 first-class counties and just one of two from an ethnic minority background.

A successor is set to be appointed at the club's AGM in March.

Leicestershire begin the new season at home to Worcestershire in Division Two of the County Championship.