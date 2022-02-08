James Anderson & Stuart Broad left out of England squad for West Indies tour

Stuart Broad and James Anderson
Broad (left) and Anderson played for England during their recent 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia

England have left bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad out of their squad to tour the West Indies In March.

Anderson, 39, is England's all-time leading wicket-taker in Tests with 640 dismissals in 169 matches.

The 35-year-old Broad is second on that list, having taken 537 wickets in 152 matches.

"I want to emphasise this does not mean the end for them as England players," said Andrew Strauss, the team's interim managing director.

Anderson and Broad both played in the recent Ashes series in Australia which England lost 4-0.

In the aftermath of that thrashing, England head coach Chris Silverwood, director of cricket Ashley Giles and assistant coach Graham Thorpe all left their roles.

Strauss has temporarily taken over from Giles and he has appointed Paul Collingwood as England's interim head coach for the West Indies tour.

"We feel that it is important to look at some exciting new bowling potential and give some added responsibility to other players who have featured previously," added Strauss.

"No-one doubts the quality and experience that James and Stuart bring to the England set-up. It will be up to the new managing director and permanent head coach to decide on whether they will be involved this summer and beyond.

"This selection of this squad is the start of a process and a journey to get England Test cricket back to where it needs to be - and the hard work starts now."

England will arrive in Antigua on 25 February and play a four-day warm-up match starting on 1 March followed by three Tests.

The first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua starts on 8 March.

'Temporary feel about this tour' - analysis

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew

England have dropped both Broad and Anderson for this tour which is quite dramatic stuff. They are ageing, but I don't think they are very happy about it. They certainly don't think this is the end of their careers.

It has to come to an end sometime and I think there is the view that this tour is a bit of a holding pattern - there is a very temporary feel about it. There is a new coach and director of cricket to be appointed.

There is a huge amount of flux around English cricket at the moment. It may turn out this trip will turn into a hiding to nothing - they lost last time they went, so it's an opportunity to look at what there is out there.

What is there to learn from taking Broad and Anderson on this trip? We know exactly what they can do - they've been doing it for years.

It is not the end for those two for sure, but it may be a bit of a breath being taken after all the sackings and cullings over the past couple of weeks.

Fixtures

1-4 Tour match (opponents TBC)

8-12 1st Test, Antigua (14:00 GMT)

16-20 2nd Test, Barbados (14:00 GMT)

24-28 3rd Test, Grenada (14:00 GMT/15:00 BST)

  • Comment posted by MarkCA, today at 17:40

    After not being able to bat 300 runs in an entire series it's logical to get rid of your two all-time greatest bowlers.

    • Reply posted by kris, today at 17:52

      kris replied:
      To be fair, when the article updates to include the full squad I'd expect to see Alex Lees, who is 28, boasts a mighty average of 34.86 and made 2 & 1 for the English Lions in Australia, given a call up to open the batting.

  • Comment posted by rhys, today at 17:36

    Probably the right thing in terms of creating a future, short term we won't win many without them... Also, let's face it, it was the batsmen who cost us the Ashes not the bowlers!!

    • Reply posted by BrightonVilla, today at 17:47

      BrightonVilla replied:
      Id like to See Matt Prior in the England fold with Collingwood, a good sound head

  • Comment posted by avidsportsfan, today at 17:38

    The batting is broken, what shall we do? Mess with the bowlers. It gets more and more bizarre.

    • Reply posted by barbadosplse, today at 17:49

      barbadosplse replied:
      Sense at last

  • Comment posted by League13, today at 17:39

    We can't bat, so lets drop the bowlers. The management are playing 4D chess.

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 18:01

      Anon replied:
      no but, yeah but, no but, if you change the bowling you can strengthen the batting by sticking in some "can bat, can bowl" options at 7-11 so when the batsmen fail again you can maybe scrape a few runs together, you know 61/6 to maybe 150 all out............ (pft)

  • Comment posted by Oor Wullie, today at 17:40

    Always the same - the batsmen fail, so the selectors drop bowlers

    • Reply posted by CAT, today at 18:16

      CAT replied:
      hey if we consistently bowled them out for 50 then even our batsmen would be in with a chance so therefore it must be the bowlers fault.

  • Comment posted by Stewart Frazier, today at 17:37

    It was obvious that Anderson and Broad would both have to give way at some point, given their ages, but to leave them out at the same time is just madness.

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 18:02

      Anon replied:
      To be fair if England want to move forward sooner or later they will have to try new bowlers for the long term and this IS "only" the windies, not that England have made easy work of it out there. The batting is far more of an issue, perhaps this is deflection tactics, people talking about those two and eye off the bat....

  • Comment posted by neil proctor, today at 17:49

    considering ENGLAND have only won one series in the caribbean since 1968 this move is either at best bold at worse utter stupidity

    • Reply posted by 13thman, today at 18:14

      13thman replied:
      We would have won another series if Strauss hadn't been so scared of declaring.

  • Comment posted by sqlmonster, today at 17:48

    Don't think they were the reason for England getting beat. The batters are never in for long enough to give the bowlers a rest. Maybe get rid of Root as captain?

    • Reply posted by Blackhands, today at 18:09

      Blackhands replied:
      Problem is, nobody else except Stokes’ place in the team is secure enough to change captain.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 17:43

    I hope Jimmy returns to county cricket for Lancashire. Will be very good to see him in amongst the county batsmen.

    • Reply posted by red adair, today at 18:19

      red adair replied:
      This actually makes sense in normal circumstances.

      However, This is not part of a plan with tried and tested replacements already pencilled in.

      They are still 2 of England's best players. So maybe a year or two too early in my opinion!

  • Comment posted by gb3, today at 17:41

    People saying time to move on, but why? They are still taking wickets and are top bowlers, unless they don’t want to play, they should still get in the squad - they are not the problem

    • Reply posted by liverpool1000000, today at 18:10

      liverpool1000000 replied:
      This is test cricket, you pick your best team for every game. It's not about giving someone a go...

  • Comment posted by Jack, today at 17:40

    The mismanagement continues…
    They only play tests so workload isn’t an issue. They are two of our best bowlers. We need experienced players with track records of success. Playing a team of predominantly inexperienced players while trying to rejuvenate our test fortunes is not wise, particularly given the success rates of our more inexperienced players.

  • Comment posted by ricardo, today at 17:38

    I wouldn’t stop there , a good look at our fragile batting is priority.

    • Reply posted by sampsom, today at 17:58

      sampsom replied:
      Shouldn't that be "I would start there"?

  • Comment posted by pendulum, today at 17:39

    Thank goodness they let us know it was the 'Mens' team......after playing/watching Cricket for years, was unsure who/where Broad and Anderson played for!

    • Reply posted by Macdivot, today at 17:41

      Macdivot replied:
      🤣and they are not known for being batters.

  • Comment posted by Stephen Leahy, today at 17:39

    Its our batting not our bowling that didn't perform. White sticks in ascendency again.

  • Comment posted by Hurricane, today at 17:45

    With no Jofra Archer, Wood made of glass, who is going to open the bowling?!

    • Reply posted by steve_o, today at 17:55

      steve_o replied:
      Jack Leach probably with Dom Bess at the other end. Mason Crane as first change.

  • Comment posted by TheIainDowieFanClub, today at 17:38

    This will give some other young cricketers a chance to play for England. Be they South African, Irish, New Zealenders, Zimbabwean or even possibly English.

    • Reply posted by Thomas Nashe, today at 18:07

      Thomas Nashe replied:
      Disgraceful comment.

  • Comment posted by Ewok, today at 17:50

    Genius, leave out your 2 best bowlers.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 17:46

    Sounds like more rest and rotation madness. If both are fit they should be on the plane. They really didn't bowl much in Aus because the matches were so short. Disrespectful to the Windies not taking our best team. Anderson and Broad must be fuming and if they're not time to hang up the boots from great International careers and play some County cricket for once.

  • Comment posted by GDRH, today at 17:37

    The issue was the batting and not the bowling. Some people are stupid enough only to see numbers on a piece of paper (in this case age). Many decisions makers in English cricket aren't so bright these days.

  • Comment posted by Burleigh, today at 17:45

    Yeah if we saw outstanding better bowlers coming though that this is a given..... but we don't. Losing against the West indies will be a bigger failure than against the Aussies. Ridiculous

