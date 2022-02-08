Women's Ashes: What we learned from Australia's 12-4 series win over England

By Geoff LemonAustralian cricket commentator in Melbourne

Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricketcomments49

Australia celebrate
Australia are ranked number one in the world in both ODI and T20 cricket

With the women's Ashes series run and won across all three formats, it's time to look back at what became apparent about Australia's juggernaut of a cricket team before the upcoming World Cup.

Ellyse Perry is not going anywhere

Ellyse Perry appeals
Ellyse Perry reclaimed number one in the world ODI all-rounder rankings from England's Nat Sciver during the Ashes

When the series started off with a 20-over match in Adelaide, there was a general sense of shock: Ellyse Perry was not playing.

Perry basically is Twenty20 cricket in Australia: the national team had played three times before her debut in 2008, and from that point on she played 126 of the next 148 matches. Now she was out.

Not injured, not rested, not rotated - not picked. Her scoring was not deemed fast enough and her bowling had lost bite.

As she came back for the longer formats though, Perry showed her class remains.

For once, she did not dominate the Test with the bat, though plenty of players would take 59 runs in a match.

But she did bowl really well with the new ball, taking 3-57 in the first innings to help set up Australia's big lead.

She carried that into the one-dayers, by far the most frugal bowler at 2.3 runs per over, picking up four wickets at 11.5, and with the bat top-scoring in one run chase and not out in the other. Perry still has plenty to offer.

Tahlia McGrath has arrived

Tahlia McGrath
Tahlia McGrath has never been dismissed in five T20 internationals

Someone who could complement Perry instead of supplanting her is fellow seaming all-rounder Tahlia McGrath, who first played for Australia in 2016 but has taken a few years to fire.

She did so last September with a stellar series against India, and carried that on in the Ashes.

It was McGrath who made that T20 team when Perry missed out. The South Australian made the most of it, belting 91 not out from 49 balls before taking 3-26. As you do.

She followed up with 52 and 34 in the Test match, with a couple of wickets, before adding six wickets in the one-dayers at an average of 10. Whenever she picks up bat or ball at the moment, things work for McGrath.

Bowling fast is dangerous

Tayla Vlaeminck
Tayla Vlaeminck has a strike-rate of just 22 in T20 internationals

When we think about the risks of pelting a cricket ball, we usually think of the poor blighters being pelted by it. But doing the pelting takes its toll as well.

People have been excited for a while about 23-year-old Tayla Vlaeminck, who debuted more than three years ago.

Regularly approaching 77mph where a lot of seamers in the women's game are more like 65, she is the most rapid Australian since the fastest of them all, Cathryn Fitzpatrick, retired in 2007.

But it takes a toll. Just before the T20 World Cup in 2020 she suffered a stress fracture in her foot, missing a year of cricket to let it heal.

This year she played the first Ashes T20, then the same bone fractured again. It will be another slow return for a fast bowler.

Beth Mooney might be Australia's best - and bravest

Beth Mooney shows somebody her broken jaw
Beth Mooney had three titanium plates screwed into her face, had her bottom teeth wired together and was on a liquid diet for large parts of the Ashes

In the beginning, Australia's most important player, and the highest billing, was always Perry.

Eventually Meg Lanning came to join her as a batting powerhouse and young captain.

Alyssa Healy joined the ranks when her batting came good. But over the past couple of years, there is a good case to be made that the most reliable, most versatile, and maker of the toughest runs, is Mooney.

She opens the batting for Australia in T20s, made the most runs in the 2020 World Cup, top-scored with 78 not out in the final, and won the Belinda Clark Award for best Australian player of the year.

In the longer forms though she bats in the middle order and puts out fires. Her 125 not out against India last September rescued an impossible one-dayer.

She did the same job with 73 when England looked certain to win the first Ashes ODI, and that was after an important 63 in the Test.

More impressively, those latter two innings were scored with a broken jaw, fractured while batting in the nets. She missed the Ashes T20s but got wired up and declared herself fit to play the Test nine days later.

Batting at least had a helmet and grille, but her fielding was fearless, including at a short straight mid-off 10 paces from the bat.

In the Test's final overs, she came flying in from long-on to take a vital catch diving forward, unheeding of the injury, to dismiss Sophia Dunkley.

Mooney was put on ice once the trophy was retained, but when a really hard job needs doing, she's made herself the player to do it.

Australia have all the options

Danni Wyatt
Under Meg Lanning, Australia have won everything except the 50-over World Cup, which they will compete with defending champions England for in New Zealand next month

As England struggled to pick a team through the series, with the batting ending too early at number six and a lack of bowling from the top order, Australia have a luxury of options.

In the team picked for the past two matches they could claim to have seven all-rounders, with eight bowling options and with batting down to number 10.

Even when Mooney comes back as a specialist bat and Brown as a specialist bowler, the team will still have Healy the wicketkeeper opening the batting, Perry the opening bowler at four, McGrath the seamer at six, Ashleigh Gardner who hits long bombs and bowls off-spin at seven, either Annabel Sutherland or Nicola Carey at eight as death bowlers who could also bat top order, then Jess Jonassen or Alana King at nine as spinners who can make proper runs.

As Australia go into the 50-over World Cup, any combination of options from the squad looks capable of forming an imposing team. It is hard to envisage anybody matching that.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

49 comments

  • Comment posted by seb, today at 12:45

    The big difference is Australia mens + womens teams have match winners who can influence games ay any time which sadly England do not currently have a lot of, bottom line is quality + class will win you games when the chips are down

  • Comment posted by john-not-in-hendon, today at 12:43

    I'd like to see mixed cricket , the woman would gain out of it and improve their abilities,you see a few woman playing in club cricket .

  • Comment posted by Swindon Gooner, today at 12:35

    The Australian Juggernaut, certainly in the mens game, might be explained by the fact that they haven't played an away Test Series for 3 years whilst numerous other teams, including England have lived in a semi permanent bubble to keep the game going. Good they may be but brave? I don't think so!

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 12:35

    Can we come up with a better phrase for the womens Ashes please. Why do the women have to have the mens game name imposed upon them?

    • Reply posted by HertfordPaul, today at 12:41

      HertfordPaul replied:
      Cinders?

  • Comment posted by BAT-ten down the hatches, today at 12:32

    Women's cricket is amazing and really justifies all the promotion and media attention it gets, over say U15 village cricket.

  • Comment posted by Diggler, today at 12:29

    The sporting embarrassments keep coming. We often seem to lack in skill across most sports but always lack the competitive edge of other nations.

  • Comment posted by fray_bentos, today at 12:28

    I lived in aussie for a year so speak with experience.
    Everywhere you see kids and their parents playing cricket. Its an outdoor lifestyle and widely played.

    Until kids are regularly thrown a cricket ball and get into it in a big way, we wont improve much.
    Football dominates at the cost of all other team sports.

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 12:35

      duncan brownley replied:
      Just being thrown more or less any ball or something to do with sport to entice a youngster into playing a sport.

      Yes easier just to get a football and have a kick around as you say.

      Like any sport it is about promotion and accessibility plus it's cost too.

      As we know though now folk just want quick fix and move on of which we know cricket can take up a day or lest half a day.

  • Comment posted by nozin around, today at 12:27

    Did England even manage to score over 200 in these one-dayers?

    England were thoroughly trounced, although you won't get the BBC criticising this side like they do the mens.

  • Comment posted by topsher, today at 12:20

    To quote the captain . . ."We went toe-to-toe at certain times . . . "

    Yes . . . In the same way that I could go toe to toe with Tyson Fury.
    Until he landed the first punch!

    And I'm not being sexist about the cricket. One draw in a rain affected match was the best the men could do too.

  • Comment posted by Na Fianna, today at 12:20

    G’day because they are a very sporty, competitive, talented country

  • Comment posted by glan1976 , today at 12:19

    Why are Aus unstoppable??

    Well they're not English for a start..

    • Reply posted by Its only a game, today at 12:22

      Its only a game replied:
      Well technically they are English - well
      partly English due to their ancestors being exiled to Australia by the English . We reap what we sow .

  • Comment posted by A, today at 12:17

    Seems like England shouldn’t bother with these Ashes either. Australia are completely undefeatable…

    England should have won the test match but for probably the collapse of the year (it’s only February and there are already so many contenders for this) and there were a couple of games washed out. Obviously Australia the better team but should’ve been much closer.

  • Comment posted by TheGreatMc, today at 12:08

    They need more practice at home holding the bat and balls!

  • Comment posted by sgsince89, today at 12:07

    I've lived in England my entire life and I've never seen anybody playing cricket. Maybe that's why we are bad

    • Reply posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 12:22

      Dr Foxtrot replied:
      You should really get out more.

  • Comment posted by gadgyarab, today at 12:04

    Better coaching, good team spirit and better players... and an attitude that they don't serve anything and will have to fight to win - so unlike England...

    • Reply posted by Cobblers, today at 12:11

      Cobblers replied:
      They also are all built like whippets and are as fit as you need to be. We have a couple of players who are carrying too much weight (that's not fat shaming, it's a fact) and a couple who are very slow in the field. You need athletes, we have a few who are very good at their specialist skill, but not great as all round players.

  • Comment posted by simonk, today at 12:02

    The England team is a total and utter embarrassment. I’m not sure if anyone actually watches these matches (the stadiums are always empty) and so not sure why it gets the BBC coverage that it does. Surely most people want to hear about the football. Ridiculous waste of the licence fee!

    • Reply posted by Neilinabbey, today at 12:19

      Neilinabbey replied:
      What a stupid comment. Cricket has many followers in this country and some of us, believe it or not, actually could not care less about football. There is NO waste of licence fee in covering major sports other than football, it's one of the many things the BBC is required to do. Take your narrow-minded, selfish attitudes somewhere else if you don't want to read about cricket.

  • Comment posted by drabmuloc, today at 12:02

    ...er.... because both their men's and women's teams are better than ours! Simples!🤔

    • Reply posted by Profiles in String, today at 12:34

      Profiles in String replied:
      Thanks for the in depth analysis, you've added a lot to this discussion.

  • Comment posted by Fester, today at 11:58

    I take it none of the young breakthrough players from last year’s Hundred are out there ? Are they still in school/Uni ?

    • Reply posted by lappers, today at 12:03

      lappers replied:
      We have 17 centrally contracted players which includes a couple of the younger players but they don’t seem to want to give them a game, rather play the under performing established ones!

  • Comment posted by gcostanza, today at 11:56

    If England women keep performing like this they'll have to be demoted to the men's team!

    • Reply posted by HertfordPaul, today at 12:38

      HertfordPaul replied:
      The England women can definitely justify equal pay with the men now. So let's bring the men's pay down in line with their female compatriots. That way, they'll both be paid what they deserve. Sorted!

  • Comment posted by lappers, today at 11:54

    I’m struggling to see what improvements Lisa Keightley has brought to the set up. Mark Robinson seemed much more influential. Seems though we must have an Aussie in charge of all our sports teams because they are the best!

    • Reply posted by Cobblers, today at 12:03

      Cobblers replied:
      For an Australian she seems to be very conservative. It's easy to say now (although I was sating it at the time) but we had all the momentum on the final day of the test. Win that and you rock them and carry the momentum on into the ODIs. Instead we wanted to draw, lost everything positive from that test and looked a beaten and deflated team in all the ODIs. Grasp the opportunity when it's there!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport