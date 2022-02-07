Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australia climbed to the top of the International Cricket Council's Test rankings after their

Australia have named a full-strength squad for their Test series against Pakistan, which begins on 4 March.

It had been suggested external-link some would miss the tour, Australia's first to Pakistan since 1998, for security reasons but no Test players have pulled out.

Bowler Josh Hazlewood returns following injury with left-arm spinner Ashton Agar the only addition to Australia's recent Ashes-winning squad.

Three one-day internationals and a Twenty20 follow the three-Test series.

The opening Test in Rawalpindi will be Australia's first away from home since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, their last overseas Test the final match of the 2019 Ashes.

It will also be their first Test since their 4-0 victory over England in the 2021-22 Ashes and since the resignation of coach Justin Langer.

Last year, New Zealand abandoned their tour of Pakistan following a government "security alert".

England also withdrew their men's and women's teams from series that were scheduled to take place last October.

No international cricket was played in Pakistan for six years following an attack on the Sri Lanka team by gunmen in 2009.

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner