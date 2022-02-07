Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sam Robson struck three centuries and two half-centuries for Middlesex last season

Opener batter Sam Robson has agreed to extend his contract with Middlesex until the end of the 2024 season.

Right-hander Robson, who has played seven Tests for England, passed 10,000 career first-class runs last season.

The Sydney-born 32-year-old has been with Middlesex since the age of 18.

"I feel like I have kept improving as a player in recent years," Robson said. "I'm looking forward to what will hopefully be a successful time ahead for both the club and myself."

Robson scored more than 1,000 runs last season in 14 first-class appearances, at an average of 40.23, which included a career-best score of 253 against Sussex at Hove.

He made his Test debut against Sri Lanka at Lord's in June 2014 and struck a century in his second Test against the same opponents at Headingley.

While his last England appearance came later that same summer, against India at The Oval, Robson has remained in the conversation for a potential Test recall with his performances in recent seasons.