Last updated on

Paul Collingwood played 68 Tests, 197 ODIs and 36 T20s for England - leading them to the 2010 World Twenty20 title

Paul Collingwood has been appointed as England's interim men's head coach for the three-match Test series against West Indies in March.

Chris Silverwood left his role as head coach last week following England's 4-0 Ashes defeat by Australia.

Former all-rounder Collingwood took charge of England's 3-2 Twenty20 series defeat in the Caribbean last month.

"I am genuinely excited to be leading the Test team for the tour of the Caribbean," he said.

"I can't wait to get started."

The Test squad is set to be announced on Tuesday.

England will arrive in Antigua on 25 February and will play a four-day warm-up match starting on 1 March followed by three Tests.

The first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua starts on 8 March.

Collingwood, 45, was part of England's coaching staff at the T20 World Cup and the Ashes.

Silverwood, director of cricket Ashley Giles and assistant coach Graham Thorpe have all stepped down following a run that has seen England win only one of their past 14 Tests.

Sir Andrew Strauss has temporarily taken over from Giles and the former captain has appointed Collingwood.

Joe Root will remain as Test captain, with Ben Stokes as vice-captain.

"Having a challenging Test series against the West Indies straight off the back of the Ashes disappointment gives us a chance from now to reset and rebuild," said Collingwood.

"My objective is to give players clarity, direction and encouragement for them to start building something special.

"I have spoken to Joe Root and Ben Stokes, and both are excited and passionate to take the team forward in this new cycle.

"Although they know it won't be easy, they have the desire and bravery to do things differently to ensure the team can prosper.

"We have an opportunity to get back on track.

'A short-term fix' - analysis

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew

Collingwood's promotion from assistant coach is the obvious short-term fix with the Test tour of the West Indies fast approaching.

It's important to limit the amount of disruption to the running of the England team.

Yet at the same time they have to work on the reconstruction of the coaching and management system and appoint new personnel.

Collingwood sees this series as a chance to start that rebuilding process.

Test series schedule

March

1-4 Tour match (opponents TBC), Antigua

8-12 1st Test, Antigua (14:00 GMT)

16-20 2nd Test, Barbados (14:00 GMT)

24-28 3rd Test, Grenada (14:00 GMT/15:00 BST)