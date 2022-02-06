Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rohit Sharma impressed with the bat as he began his reign as India's full-time ODI captain

First one-day international, Ahmedabad West Indies 176 (43.5 overs): Holder 57, Allen 27; Chahal 4-49 India 178-4 (28 overs): Sharma 60, S Yadav 34; Joseph 2-45 India won by six wickets Scorecard

India beat West Indies by six wickets after bowling the tourists out for 176 in the first one-day international.

West Indies slumped to 79-7 before Jason Holder made 57 to drag his side up to a respectable total in Ahmedabad.

Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar shared seven wickets in what was India's 1,000th ODI.

In reply, new skipper Rohit Sharma top-scored with 60 after sharing an 84-run opening stand with Ishan Kishan as India cruised home in the 28th over.

Former captain Holder reached the landmark of 2,000 ODI runs before finally being dismissed by Prasidh Krishna.

The second game of the three-match series will take place on Wednesday at the same venue.