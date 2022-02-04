Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Glamorgan have staged matches in Colwyn Bay since the 1960s

Glamorgan have postponed plans to return to staging cricket at Colwyn Bay citing operational and financial problems.

Glamorgan were hoping to play their Championship match against Nottinghamshire on July 11 at the north Wales ground.

It will instead be played in Cardiff, as will One-Day Cup fixtures against Kent and Yorkshire in August.

Neath will be Glamorgan's only out-ground in 2022, with two 50-over games.

All Glamorgan's home fixtures in the last two seasons have been staged at their Sophia Gardens headquarters, but they are aiming to return to Colwyn Bay in 2023 pending discussions with the local club and Conwy County Borough Council.

"The operational and financial challenges to host cricket at Colwyn Bay Cricket Club could not be met by either party in 2022," said Glamorgan head of operations Dan Cherry.

"We remain committed to taking the game across Wales and discussions are already in place with our partners in north Wales to begin planning a return next year."

All Glamorgan's first-team games in the two seasons affected by the Covid pandemic have taken place in Cardiff for logistical reasons, with crowds gradually returning in 2021.

"Whilst we're disappointed the Glamorgan festival cannot go ahead in north Wales in 2022, we are ready to begin planning for bringing it back in 2023," said Conwy County Borough councillor Louise Emery.

Glamorgan played at Colwyn Bay, Newport and Swansea in the last season before the pandemic, but Neath has replaced the dilapidated St Helen's venue on the fixture list.