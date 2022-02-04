Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The Frank Woolley Stand is undergoing restoration that should safeguard it for 20 years, Kent Cricket said

Kent have begun a £300,000 restoration of the Frank Woolley Stand at the Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence.

The stand will be repainted, seats installed on the top tier and all safety barriers replaced.

The work is due to be completed in April and the club hopes it will safeguard the stand for the next 20 years.

"The view from the Frank Woolley is outstanding," chief executive Simon Storey told the club's website. external-link

"We want to continue to provide a premium seating area for Kent members and supporters.

"To achieve this, it's vital that the stand is brought up-to-date with modern standards.

"We're aiming to achieve this at the same time as ensuring we protect its essential heritage."