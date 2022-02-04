Chris Silverwood was under 'impossible strain', says Andrew Strauss

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Lord's

Last updated on 2022-02-04

Graham Thorpe & Chris Silverwood
Graham Thorpe, right, has also left his role as an England coach

Chris Silverwood was placed under an "impossible strain" to combine roles as England head coach and lead selector, according to Sir Andrew Strauss.

Silverwood was relieved of his position on Thursday, following the 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia.

Ashley Giles, who gave the added responsibility to Silverwood, left his role as director of cricket on Tuesday, with Strauss taking temporary charge.

Graham Thorpe left his position as assistant coach on Friday.

In a wide-ranging media conference at Lord's, Strauss and England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison confirmed Joe Root will remain as Test captain.

However, Strauss said he will not be the permanent director of cricket and refused to rule out the possibility of Australia head coach Justin Langer becoming Silverwood's replacement.

Harrison also reiterated his desire to remain in post saying he believed it was "right for English cricket" for him to carry on.

In the short-term, Strauss is looking for an interim head coach to lead England on their three-Test tour of West Indies in March, with a squad due to be announced next week.

The new director of cricket will then appoint a head coach, with England's home summer beginning in June.

Silverwood was responsible for both the red and white-ball teams, as well as having final say on selection.

Former England captain Strauss, who was Giles' predecessor as director of cricket before standing down in 2018, said the role of the head coach should be reviewed.

"The current structure put an impossible strain on the England head coach," said Strauss. "We have to ask ourselves what is the right structure to ensure we have the right process and decision-making in terms of squad selection."

Ed Smith, the former national selector, was removed last April in favour of Silverwood taking charge.

"I feel like someone who has an outside view, who can challenge the thoughts inside the dressing room, is a healthy thing," said Strauss.

"There is a way forward that does include an independent view on that."

On Root, who has led England in a record 61 Tests but not been successful in three Ashes series, Strauss said he was "very happy" to support the Yorkshire batter continuing as captain.

"It is absolutely clear the extent of his commitment to taking the team forward. He has incredible motivation and energy to do that," said Strauss, who himself led England to two Ashes series wins.

"He is bruised, hugely disappointed about what went on during the Ashes. He has the respect of the players, they all play for him and he sets a magnificent example."

The ECB is currently without a permanent chairman, men's director of cricket or men's head coach.

In a year which has seen the Test side win only one of 14 Tests, the game in England and Wales has also been engulfed by a racism scandal sparked by the allegations of former Yorkshire spinner Azeem Rafiq.

Harrison said he was in "one of the toughest moments of his career" but will not be "running away".

"I feel I have to keep going," he added. "I want to take English cricket back to a place where there is some stability and calmness in the environment.

"I'm doing this because I think it is the right thing for English cricket. As soon as I think that is not the case, you will not have to push me."

In the aftermath of the Ashes defeat, questions have been asked of the suitability of the English domestic game for producing Test cricketers and these will now be examined by an independent review.

"I have spoken to a lot of people around the game and don't think there are very many who feel the domestic structure is best suited to producing international cricketers," said Strauss.

"A lot of the analysis, when you look at both the domestic and international game, backs that up."

Since 1999, only two Englishmen have held the role of head coach of the Test side - Peter Moores on two occasions and Silverwood.

Strauss played under Zimbabweans Duncan Fletcher and Andy Flower, both of whom delivered Ashes wins, then appointed Trevor Bayliss, who led England to win the 2019 World Cup.

Whereas Giles stated his preference for an English coach when he hired Silverwood, Strauss said he is "agnostic" on the nationality of the next man in charge.

Langer has won the T20 World Cup and Ashes with Australia, but may not have his contract renewed when it expires later this year.

"I know him well," said Strauss. "On the surface he has done a very good job with that Australian team. I wouldn't rule him out. I'm sure there are plenty of others as well."

  • Comment posted by Thescribe, today at 13:07

    Thank God for that. Giles, Silverwood and Thorpe (a brilliant batsman) were useless in running the England team. After the Ashes debacle, there was only one course of action left open to them. Their jobs were untenable. Simple as that.

  • Comment posted by John Tett, today at 13:06

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by mse12479, today at 13:04

    Silverwood asked to be "supremo". If he couldn't handle it, then the only person to blame is himself. Shame on Giles for allowing it - he has set back test cricket in this country years by being absolutely out of touch with what's required to succeed in international cricket.

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 13:03

    I like Root, I do. But he reminds of a captain that’s everyone’s friend, not because he’s a proper leader.

    But who else do you pick?

  • Comment posted by BILR, today at 13:03

    Whoever is in charge needs to plan better, esp away tours. Both Oz and India were a mess. Expecting players to just step off a plane and perform at the highest level against world class players was madness.

    If the workload is too high with covid and bubbles then rest key players for the big series and blood youngsters in the other ones. Don't throw them all in one big pot and pray.

  • Comment posted by Anti Kate G F, today at 13:03

    i see all this talk about replacing root but who would take his place. All of the players need to focus on finding their form again (apart from Root). Would bringing Morgan in as a specialist captain work?

  • Comment posted by dan, today at 13:02

    To those still asking for roots head, who do you want replacing him? None of the other 10 players are guaranteed starters in this team currently.

    • Reply posted by enanjay, today at 13:06

      enanjay replied:
      Brearley was not even in the side in 1981, but they brought him in to do a job....just saying it does not have to be a fantastic player, just a leader of men

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 13:02

    It’s time for for Joe Root to relinquish the captaincy to focus exclusively on his batting of which he’s good at.

    He’s clearly not a natural leader. Surely there has to be someone out there who can lead the team. If not, nothing will change on the field of play!

    • Reply posted by enanjay, today at 13:05

      enanjay replied:
      You are spot on there...has plenty of guts when he is batting, but none as a captain. His decision to bat a Brisbane was 'Hussain-esque' - who knows how the series would have gone if he had made the choice any club cricketer would have made??

  • Comment posted by The Welsh Xavi, today at 13:01

    Strauss is bang on.

    Silverwood never should have been made selector and coach at the same time, and I don't think it's a coincidence we started to go downhill once that happened.

    He made a lot of mistakes and probably wasn't good enough, but he was dealt a crap hand.

  • Comment posted by Trentatre, today at 13:01

    Dear God! not Langer!!!

  • Comment posted by cynical simon, today at 12:58

    Harrison must go. The changes re the county cricket fixtures, and the ridiculous 100 tournament are of his doing and he must take full responsibility for the and resign.

  • Comment posted by Sonny Fabich, today at 12:58

    'Impossible strain'? Ya big girl's blouse, that's what your PAID for, quite handsomely in fact.

  • Comment posted by Zookeeper, today at 12:54

    What does the head coach do, actually? Say “Come on lads” or something as they take the field?

    • Reply posted by Me Tarzan, today at 12:59

      Me Tarzan replied:
      Coordinates oranges and shouts ‘Jog it in boys’. Also showers with the lads.

  • Comment posted by Bob Barber, today at 12:52

    So "Teflon Tom" thinks it's "right for English cricket" for him to carry on. Given the dearth of England spin bowling options surely it would be a good idea to give him a go. He delivers more "spin" than the rest of the bowlers put together. Trouble is, most of us can "read" it, see it for what it is and treat it with the lack of respect it deserves.

  • Comment posted by -_-, today at 12:50

    Ratther like a certain top copper, Root would be gone if there was a suitable alternative.

    The Windies tour squad will show if there's a mood for change or more of same.

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 12:55

      duncan brownley replied:
      Would these have happened though if the Ashes tour had been so abysmal.

      Yes as we know 2 players carrying injuries but have a feeling Buttler may call it a day as not wanting to go to Oz anyway.

      We keep the faith and see in the next few weeks.

  • Comment posted by duncan brownley, today at 12:48

    JR and the Players need to come out and say yep we were pants too which has not helped.

    Guess not as they be wanting to keep their places within the squad.

    As we know plenty of things to deal with but will not change over night with the magic dust and fairies sorting out.

    Patience be needed by Us the fans in the up and coming times ahead.

    Rome not built in a day nor a week come to that.

  • Comment posted by martonimp, today at 12:47

    Root had to remain captain as there are no realistic alternatives unfortunately. As for Harrison....does he really believe he is crucial for the future of English cricket? Incredible! Leave now Harrison and take the H***red with you!

  • Comment posted by Justmyview, today at 12:41

    Can anyone else not see the irony that Strauss, who set the tone for prioritising white-ball cricket, is now the man to review the red-ball game, which suffered because of the priority he set in place? Beggars belief!

    • Reply posted by enanjay, today at 13:01

      enanjay replied:
      I hear this 'white ball' excuse all the time, does not seem to have affected India or New Zealand ..... weren't they in the Test Match Final at Lords?

  • Comment posted by Society needs less Gammon, today at 12:41

    Well done ECB finally some tough decisions made. Let's hope we can start to rebuild a bit now. Best of luck to Silverwood wherever he goes next

  • Comment posted by Aramis, today at 12:40

    All this about Silverwood having to take such responsibility. Was he not allowed to communicate with Thorpe, Root, Giles, etc.? If he wasn't getting any help or advice then that is a problem.

