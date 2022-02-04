Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Graham Thorpe, right, has also left his role as an England coach

Chris Silverwood was placed under an "impossible strain" to combine roles as England head coach and lead selector, according to Sir Andrew Strauss.

Silverwood was relieved of his position on Thursday, following the 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia.

Ashley Giles, who gave the added responsibility to Silverwood, left his role as director of cricket on Tuesday, with Strauss taking temporary charge.

Graham Thorpe left his position as assistant coach on Friday.

In a wide-ranging media conference at Lord's, Strauss and England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison confirmed Joe Root will remain as Test captain.

However, Strauss said he will not be the permanent director of cricket and refused to rule out the possibility of Australia head coach Justin Langer becoming Silverwood's replacement.

Harrison also reiterated his desire to remain in post saying he believed it was "right for English cricket" for him to carry on.

In the short-term, Strauss is looking for an interim head coach to lead England on their three-Test tour of West Indies in March, with a squad due to be announced next week.

The new director of cricket will then appoint a head coach, with England's home summer beginning in June.

Silverwood was responsible for both the red and white-ball teams, as well as having final say on selection.

Former England captain Strauss, who was Giles' predecessor as director of cricket before standing down in 2018, said the role of the head coach should be reviewed.

"The current structure put an impossible strain on the England head coach," said Strauss. "We have to ask ourselves what is the right structure to ensure we have the right process and decision-making in terms of squad selection."

Ed Smith, the former national selector, was removed last April in favour of Silverwood taking charge.

"I feel like someone who has an outside view, who can challenge the thoughts inside the dressing room, is a healthy thing," said Strauss.

"There is a way forward that does include an independent view on that."

On Root, who has led England in a record 61 Tests but not been successful in three Ashes series, Strauss said he was "very happy" to support the Yorkshire batter continuing as captain.

"It is absolutely clear the extent of his commitment to taking the team forward. He has incredible motivation and energy to do that," said Strauss, who himself led England to two Ashes series wins.

"He is bruised, hugely disappointed about what went on during the Ashes. He has the respect of the players, they all play for him and he sets a magnificent example."

The ECB is currently without a permanent chairman, men's director of cricket or men's head coach.

In a year which has seen the Test side win only one of 14 Tests, the game in England and Wales has also been engulfed by a racism scandal sparked by the allegations of former Yorkshire spinner Azeem Rafiq.

Harrison said he was in "one of the toughest moments of his career" but will not be "running away".

"I feel I have to keep going," he added. "I want to take English cricket back to a place where there is some stability and calmness in the environment.

"I'm doing this because I think it is the right thing for English cricket. As soon as I think that is not the case, you will not have to push me."

In the aftermath of the Ashes defeat, questions have been asked of the suitability of the English domestic game for producing Test cricketers and these will now be examined by an independent review.

"I have spoken to a lot of people around the game and don't think there are very many who feel the domestic structure is best suited to producing international cricketers," said Strauss.

"A lot of the analysis, when you look at both the domestic and international game, backs that up."

Since 1999, only two Englishmen have held the role of head coach of the Test side - Peter Moores on two occasions and Silverwood.

Strauss played under Zimbabweans Duncan Fletcher and Andy Flower, both of whom delivered Ashes wins, then appointed Trevor Bayliss, who led England to win the 2019 World Cup.

Whereas Giles stated his preference for an English coach when he hired Silverwood, Strauss said he is "agnostic" on the nationality of the next man in charge.

Langer has won the T20 World Cup and Ashes with Australia, but may not have his contract renewed when it expires later this year.

"I know him well," said Strauss. "On the surface he has done a very good job with that Australian team. I wouldn't rule him out. I'm sure there are plenty of others as well."