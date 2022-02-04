Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Beuran Hendricks has taken 330 first-class wickets and 216 in white-ball games

Leicestershire have signed South Africa pace bowler Beuran Hendricks for the 2022 season.

The 31-year-old left-armer will be available for all formats and will join international team-mate Wiaan Mulder at the Uptonsteel County Ground.

Hendricks played his one and only Test against England two years ago, returning match figures of 6-175.

Leicestershire have also signed Afghan pair Naveen-ul-Haq and Rahmanullah Gurbaz for the T20 Blast.

Director of cricket Claude Henderson said: "To be able to add a bowler of Beuran's quality to Leicestershire for 2022 is a real coup.

"He will provide great variety to the attack and we look forward to seeing him play for the Running Foxes."

Hendricks has also played eight one-day internationals and 19 T20 internationals for the Proteas.

"It gives me great excitement to be able to ply my trade in helping the club achieve their goals for the upcoming season," he said.