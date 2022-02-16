South Africa women in England 2022
June
27-30 Only Test, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (11:00 BST)
July
11 1st ODI, Northampton (d/n) (14:00 BST)
15 2nd ODI, Bristol (d/n) (14:00 BST)
18 3rd ODI, The Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (d/n) (14:00 BST)
21 1st Twenty20 international, The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (d/n) (19:00 BST)
23 2nd Twenty20 international, Worcester (14:30 BST)
25 3rd Twenty20 international, The Incora County Ground, Derby (d/n) (18:30 BST)
