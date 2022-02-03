Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Lord Patel was appointed Yorkshire chair in November

A group of individuals is "actively seeking to delay and derail" reform at Yorkshire following the club's racism scandal, says chair Lord Patel.

This week, it emerged that the club's former leadership had failed to file amended club rules with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Ex-Yorkshire chairman Robin Smith told the Yorkshire Post external-link it meant Patel's appointment in November was "invalid".

But Patel claims there is a "clear agenda to undermine the club".

In a statement, he said the agenda is "driven by opposition to our progress and a desire to maintain an outdated status quo".

"It is disheartening and pernicious in equal manner," said Patel.

"We have become aware of a small group of individuals who have indicated a belief that, by looking to make progress and change for the better, 'the lamb that is Yorkshire Cricket Club is to be sacrificed on the altar of Black Lives Matter'. This is unacceptable in every possible way.

"This group is actively seeking to delay and derail the essential reforms and consequently the return of international cricket by litigating process issues, without presenting any positive alternative."

In September 2021, a report by Yorkshire found former player Azeem Rafiq, who played for the club between 2008 and 2018, was a victim of "racial harassment and bullying".

Rafiq was born in Pakistan and moved to England aged 10, and he captained England teams at youth level and also led Yorkshire in 2012.

However, in September 2020, following an initial interview with Wisden external-link , Rafiq told ESPN Cricinfo external-link "institutional racism" encountered while at the club left him close to taking his own life.

He told BBC Sport he dreaded "every second" of his career and a team-mate used a racially offensive term linked to his Pakistani heritage.

In January, Rafiq said Yorkshire had taken "a step in the right direction" and their suspension from hosting England games should be lifted.

Head coach Andrew Gale and director of cricket Martyn Moxon were among 16 people to leave Yorkshire amid the racism scandal, with Gale replaced by former West Indies all-rounder Ottis Gibson in January.

Rafiq himself apologised and said he was "deeply ashamed" for using anti-Semitic language in Facebook messages from 2011.

'Lord Patel's comments seek to damage me for drawing attention to his own failures' - Smith

Yorkshire were forced to cancel a key meeting on Wednesday after discovering it had not been properly called.

But Patel added that the club plan to discuss with members whether the effect of registering the amended rules with the FCA had the effect of validating actions back to the date of the changes, or only from the date of registration (31 January 2022).

He also said that Smith is "actively working with the sole intention to destabilise and even destroy this club rather than see it change".

In response to Patel's statement, Smith said: "Lord Patel's comments seek to damage me for drawing attention to his own failures.

"The members will in due course have an opportunity to pass judgement on Lord Patel's actions since November last year and their enormous financial consequences for the club (currently rumoured to be more than £3m).

"In the meantime he should focus on getting the club's legal position corrected in timely fashion."

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee chair Julian Knight MP described this week's developments as "deeply concerning if what is being reported is an accurate picture of what's happening at Yorkshire.

"Lord Patel talks of an agenda to undermine the progress that's being driven by him to tackle racism. Anyone seeking to subvert his work must be called out and held to account," Knight said.

"The experience of Azeem Rafiq represented a watershed moment for cricket in England - it cannot be lost because of the unacceptable motivations of individuals who appear to be prepared to go to great lengths to preserve the status quo.

"The future of Yorkshire County Cricket Club now hangs in the balance."