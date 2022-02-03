Women's Ashes: Australia retain Ashes as England subside in Canberra

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricketcomments45

Australia celebrate Tammy Beaumont wicket
Australia have won three of the last four Ashes series, drawing the other
Women's Ashes, First one-day international, Manuka Oval
Australia 205-9 (50 overs) Mooney 73 (91); Cross 3-33, Brunt 3-40
England 178 all out (45 overs) Sciver 45 (66), Brown 4-34
Australia win by 27 runs and retain Ashes
Scorecard

Australia retained the Women's Ashes as England subsided to a 27-run defeat in the first one-day international in Canberra.

Chasing a below-par 206, the tourists collapsed in a disappointing batting performance to be bowled out for 178 in 45 overs.

They were 10-2 when captain Heather Knight was out lbw for a first-ball duck and, hurt by regular dismissals, never really took control of their chase.

Amy Jones was controversially given out caught off a waist-high full toss for 16 and the tourists slipped further to 103-6 when Nat Sciver was caught and bowled by 18-year-old seamer Darcie Brown for 45.

Katherine Brunt hit 32 not out, putting on 24 with number 11 Kate Cross to give England hope of an unlikely win, but Cross, after being dropped on seven, was caught and bowled by Jess Jonassen for 17 to confirm defeat.

Australia were earlier rescued by Beth Mooney's 73 as they scraped to 205-9 from their 50 overs.

Amid an excellent England performance in the field, one ultimately wasted by the batting, Mooney led a recovery from 67-4 after three wickets fell for seven runs, and added a crucial eighth-wicket stand of 52 from 152-7 with Alana King.

As holders, Australia only had to draw the series to retain the Ashes and now lead 8-4 in the multi-format Ashes series with two ODIs to play.

England, who could still draw the series with two points available for an ODI win, have now gone four series since they last won the Ashes in 2014.

Australia victorious as batting costs England

Jess Jonassen claims final wicket
Jonassen claimed the match-winning wicket by having Kate Cross caught and bowled

This victory seals a series result the vast majority predicted before it began.

Frustratingly, though, England were well-placed at the halfway stage after their bowling efforts but again, as it did in Sunday's dramatic Test finale, the batting cost Knight's side.

They effectively had to win all three ODIs to take the series but when Knight was pinned missing a straight ball by Brown, a ball after opener Tammy Beaumont had edged to slip for three, England were always in trouble.

The run-rate was never an issue but the regular loss of wickets was.

Opener Lauren Winfield-Hill picked out deep mid-wicket off Megan Schutt while Jones was caught in similarly disappointing fashion at deep square leg - albeit off a delivery that looked as though it should have been called as a no-ball.

Lower-order runs kept England in it - Danni Wyatt made 20 at number seven before being bowled by Schutt, but ultimately the lack of a meaningful top-order partnership cost them.

Cross overturned an lbw decision on review and was put down in poor fashion by Perry before the result, closer in scoreline than reality, was confirmed.

England's bowling wasted as Mooney and Brown impress

Darcie Brown
Seamer Brown was playing in only her fourth one-day international

Cross, who bowled well in the Test only for dropped catches to see her go wicketless, had earlier been the standout bowler in a display in the field that included a fine stumping by Jones, a run-out and two good catches.

A superb Cross delivery cut back significantly off the pitch to bowl Australia captain Meg Lanning through the gate for 28, ending a promising-second-wicket partnership of 47 with Alyssa Healy, and her probing lengths also dragged Healy out of her ground as she was brilliantly stumped by Jones standing up to the stumps.

In between those wickets, Ellyse Perry chipped back to Sophie Ecclestone for a first-ball duck at which stage England were well on top.

But what proved the most crucial was the innings of Mooney, the left-hander who is still playing with metal plates in her jaw after fracturing the bone in the nets a little over two weeks ago.

Like England, Australia lost regular wickets but she hung in - becoming increasingly aggressive with shots down the ground and a swept six over mid-wicket before being caught at mid-off off the last ball of the innings.

When it came to defending their total it was not the experienced Perry who tormented England but teenager Brown who continues to impress.

She added the wicket of Ecclestone, lbw for three, to the big wickets of Beaumont, Knight and Sciver to finish with 4-34.

Her emergence is a worry for England's hopes in the World Cup but also for many Ashes series to come, it seems.

'We're not far away' - reaction

England captain Heather Knight on Test Match Special: "The way we bowled was outstanding, we were unlucky not to take more wickets.

"We weren't with the bat, they bowled pretty well but we just needed that one big partnership. In the three games we've played we have not had a complete performance with bat and ball.

"We're really not far away from Australia."

Former England spinner Alex Hartley: "England are not far behind. In 2019 they were beaten easily and only won the final T20. They seemed overawed playing Australia. They've not been here."

Comments

Join the conversation

45 comments

  • Comment posted by casaRialto, today at 11:26

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Nick Selby, today at 11:24

    If you can’t chase down such a modest total then you have to accept criticism. Having said that, one very dubious if not incorrect decision by the third official affectively decided the outcome if this game. Pretty blatant in fact!

  • Comment posted by ADY, today at 11:24

    The "English disease." I wonder if a vaccine is under development?

  • Comment posted by The-Left-Are-Dangerous, today at 11:24

    The Australians won on home soil... no big deal. Next up: Find The File In The Cake!

  • Comment posted by bajecogt, today at 11:24

    Just the men it’s all about believing, men & women haven’t beaten Australia for a while now and although the gap is considerably smaller in the women’s game they still have issues In crossing the line

  • Comment posted by Sureyeah, today at 11:23

    Not a bad result almost there could easily been a victory, lots of positives especially in the middle order, bowling was neat and restricted them to 205 and this is their home turf. This may be the result that shows them that they can win.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 11:23

    Poor batting to be so far ahead of the rate, but losing wickets, and nobdy had the sense to dig in and play the overs.

    Not much difference to be fair in the teams, and Eng should have won the test

  • Comment posted by PeoplesFrontOfJudea, today at 11:23

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by 009, today at 11:22

    Fantastic. Well done Australia

  • Comment posted by Wise one, today at 11:21

    With the men it is "they play too much cricket" with the women it is " they don't play enough cricket" . Time to start planning for the next tour.

  • Comment posted by Mark T, today at 11:20

    Why oh why do England persist with Winfield-Hill, its like the men's twenty/20 team playing Roy when neither have achieved anything in a long long time

  • Comment posted by moonsorrow999, today at 11:18

    Australia really not playing at their best but still enough to win. I’m amazed Shrubsole is still selected as well, she hasn’t looked fit in about 4 years.

  • Comment posted by Robot, today at 11:18

    Just like the men. A captain who is good one minute and poor the next. A couple of older "warhorses" who show grit and determination and a bunch of "batters" who couldn't deal with a cod fillet.

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 11:22

      Trytastic replied:
      What has cod got to do with it?, oh sorry the ancient, batter is for fish line, please do try to join the 21st Century

  • Comment posted by JasonR, today at 11:15

    Spent half an hour watching before I realised it wasn't the U19s World Cup.

  • Comment posted by RMC 1964, today at 11:14

    Some harsh comments on here. The gap between England and Australia women is not so wide as the men (Test cricket). Tight decisions went against England in this game proving influential in the final result. Tight decisions going against England in the men's Tests merely widened the result from big to vast in Oz's favour.

  • Comment posted by Billy Bobby Goaty, today at 11:13

    Just like the mens team: No bottle with the bat in hand.

  • Comment posted by Leo, today at 11:12

    Aus are a better team at the moment and retaining the Ashes is deserved, however the outcome of this game was marred by a very dubious call to give Amy Jones out to a waist-high full toss. I don't know if it would have changed the outcome of the game, but it was still a very poor decision by the 3rd umpire.

    • Reply posted by moonsorrow999, today at 11:20

      moonsorrow999 replied:
      It wasn’t, she was low in her stance and the ball was travelling in a downwards trajectory. I think it was close, but just the correct call.

  • Comment posted by pedro, today at 11:11

    Now 2 matches in a row that the batting unit's throw away a game they should have won, poor shot selection under pressure from good bowling..similar to the men.. I'm not convinced that many of these girls really believe that they can beat the Aussies. Series heading for an Aussie clean sweep.Cannot see where this side has improved since 2 years ago, the A team also winless, which doesn't bode well

    • Reply posted by Adam Collins, today at 11:14

      Adam Collins replied:
      How is it an Aussie clean sweep when they drew the test match?

  • Comment posted by Shuma, today at 11:10

    " England subside" what does that mean.

    • Reply posted by youcannotbeserious, today at 11:12

      youcannotbeserious replied:
      Look it up.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport