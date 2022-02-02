Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The Ageas Bowl currently holds 25,000 spectators

Increased capacity, a new "fan village" and a 135-bedroom hotel are part of plans to expand Hampshire's Ageas Bowl.

The development would see 254 homes built to fund and "secure the future of the club for generations to come".

Two car parks and improved pedestrian access are also part of the proposals. external-link

Hampshire's chief executive David Mann hoped capacity of the 25,000-seater stadium could be increased as part of the development, though details of that have not yet been laid out.

A new health centre would also be built and the clubhouse at the neighbouring Boundary Lakes Golf Club would be moved, as well as enhancements being made to the golf course.

A total of 80 apartments and 103 houses would be built on car park land to the west of the stadium, while two new car parks would double the number of on-site parking spaces on matchdays, the club said.

An independent living facility is also proposed to the southwest of the stadium, housing 71 units.

A new fan village would increase the level of facilities for supporters before matches and "de-conflict pedestrian and vehicle access to the stadium", the club said.

Mann told BBC Radio Solent the project would "really underpin the financial sustainability for Hampshire Cricket for generations to come".

A public consultation has now been opened into the proposals.