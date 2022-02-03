Middlesex will be competing in County Championship's Second Division next season

Middlesex have become the first County Championship side to sign the Muslim Athlete Charter, ensuring cricket is a game "that can be enjoyed by everyone".

By signing the pledge, the Lord's-based team said they are able to firmly demonstrate their commitment to equality and diversity for all.

The aim of the charter is to implement best practices across the club for Muslim players, staff and supporters.

BBC Sport understands a second county side will sign up later this month.

Middlesex said the pledge is a positive move towards the club building a greater understanding of the needs and requirements of their Muslim players and followers.

The club also said they will aim to become fully accredited to the Nujum Sports Muslim Athlete Charter external-link in the future.

Ankit Shah, co-chair of Middlesex cricket's Diversity and Inclusivity Committee ,said: "We are absolutely focused on learning all that we can in our quest to make Middlesex a wholly inclusive club.

"There is a lot of good work already happening, however there is much still to be done if we are to reach our goals, and the signing of this charter is a significant step towards us getting there.

"This is not about us promoting cricket, this is about us showing that cricket is a game that is welcoming and can be enjoyed by everyone at all levels.

"Making this commitment will assist us greatly in ensuring that the steps we are taking have a positive and valuable impact on the lives of those in the game, and I couldn't be prouder that Middlesex has followed many leading organisations in other sports in signing the pledge."

Since its launch in June, a total of 37 football clubs from across Britain and Europe have signed the charter, as well as three sporting associations and a further three rugby league teams.

England internationals Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid are both listed as cricket ambassadors external-link by the organisation.

Nujum Sports CEO Ebadur Rahman, who devised and published the idea of a charter, said: "Having signed the pledge, Middlesex is joining a positive movement of solidarity, equality, and recognition of the contribution Muslims make in their respective clubs and teams.

"Nujum is here to support professional clubs and their players and contribute positively to their equality and diversity agenda.

"We are here to help them aspire to be even more inclusive and build on the passion and love we have for our respective clubs, players and fans."

Last month, Middlesex chairman Mike O'Farrell apologised for comments on black and South Asian interest in cricket, saying football and rugby become "much more attractive to the Afro-Caribbean community" and cricket was sometimes "secondary" to education for young South Asian players.