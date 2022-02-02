Last updated on .From the section Cricket

India captain Yash Dhull led his side to victory with a man of the match performance

Under-19 World Cup semi-final, Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua India U19 290-5 (50 overs): Dhull 110 (110), Rasheed 94 (108); Ostwal 3-42 Australia U19 194 all out (41.5 overs): Shaw 51 (66), Miller 38 (46), Kellaway 30 (53) India won by 96 runs Scorecard

India have defeated Australia by 96 runs in Antigua to reach their fourth consecutive Under-19 Cricket World Cup final.

The win sets up a final against England who reached their first final since 1998 defeating Afghanistan on Tuesday.

India captain Yash Dhull top scored with 110 and Shaik Rasheed added 94 runs as their third-wicket partnership of 204 helped them reach 290-5.

In response, Australia were bowled out in the 42nd over for just 194 runs.

India were 37-2 when Dhull joined vice-captain Rasheed in the middle. The captain scored at a run a ball before he was run out with four overs remaining with Rasheed out the next ball to Jack Nisbet who was the pick of the Australian bowlers with 2-41.

Australia's lost opener Teague Wyllie in the second over and after Corey Miller was out for 38 with his side 71-2 their resistance began to crumble.

Lachlan Shaw top scored for his side with 51 while India's bowlers shared the wickets among them, with Vicky Ostwal helping himself to three, while another spinner Nishant Sindhu and medium pacer Ravi Kumar bagged two apiece.

It's the third time in successive World Cups that India have knocked out Australia. They will face an England side also unbeaten in the tournament and vying for their first title in 24 years, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Saturday.