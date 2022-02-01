Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rehan Ahmed starred as England overcame Afghanistan in dramatic fashion

The England Under-19s men's team are through to a Cricket World Cup final for the first time in 24 years after beating Afghanistan in a thrilling semi-final.

Leg spinner Rehan Ahmed took three wickets in the penultimate over to seal a 15-run victory in Antigua.

It is the first time England have reached the final of the U19 World Cup since winning it in 1998.

They will face either Australia or India on 5 February.

England had reached 231 for six in 47 overs after half centuries from George Thomas (50), George Bell (56) and Alex Horton (53).

They were in trouble at 136-6 before Bell and Horton put together a 95-run partnership to give England a respectable total to defend.

Afghanistan looked in control in the chase at 94-1 before three quick wickets in 12 balls pegged them back.

But the game then turned on its head, twice, inside the last four overs.

At 188-6, Afghanistan needed 43 from 24 balls as James Sales began the fourth-to-last over.

But the England paceman bowled two no-balls to start the over and conceded 20 runs to completely change the run chase.

However, England rallied. Joshua Boyden conceded just four runs off the next over before Ahmed stepped up to bowl the penultimate six balls.

The England spinner turned matchwinner with a stunning over as he struck with his first, fourth and fifth deliveries to leave Afghanistan nine wickets down and with too big of a mountain to climb.

"I don't think I really expected it to get that tight at the end the way things were going, but credit to the lads," England captain Tom Prest said on ESPN Cricinfo.

"I can't really believe it."