England beat Afghanistan to reach Under-19s Cricket World Cup final

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments22

Rehan Ahmed
Rehan Ahmed starred as England overcame Afghanistan in dramatic fashion

The England Under-19s men's team are through to a Cricket World Cup final for the first time in 24 years after beating Afghanistan in a thrilling semi-final.

Leg spinner Rehan Ahmed took three wickets in the penultimate over to seal a 15-run victory in Antigua.

It is the first time England have reached the final of the U19 World Cup since winning it in 1998.

They will face either Australia or India on 5 February.

England had reached 231 for six in 47 overs after half centuries from George Thomas (50), George Bell (56) and Alex Horton (53).

They were in trouble at 136-6 before Bell and Horton put together a 95-run partnership to give England a respectable total to defend.

Afghanistan looked in control in the chase at 94-1 before three quick wickets in 12 balls pegged them back.

But the game then turned on its head, twice, inside the last four overs.

At 188-6, Afghanistan needed 43 from 24 balls as James Sales began the fourth-to-last over.

But the England paceman bowled two no-balls to start the over and conceded 20 runs to completely change the run chase.

However, England rallied. Joshua Boyden conceded just four runs off the next over before Ahmed stepped up to bowl the penultimate six balls.

The England spinner turned matchwinner with a stunning over as he struck with his first, fourth and fifth deliveries to leave Afghanistan nine wickets down and with too big of a mountain to climb.

"I don't think I really expected it to get that tight at the end the way things were going, but credit to the lads," England captain Tom Prest said on ESPN Cricinfo.

"I can't really believe it."

View more on twitter
Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

23 comments

  • Comment posted by hippo1, today at 23:13

    An England cricket side win??? Has the world gone mad???

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 23:13

    Would Rehan Ahmed be interested in bowling at the death for our international side!!

  • Comment posted by hector300, today at 23:12

    The Afghan lads did really well. If it had not been England I would have wanted them to win. It is worth remembering that English coaches went out there in the past to help develop cricket. Afghanistan should feel proud of their performance. What happened last August was appalling and I hope these lads can go on from here and have first class careers in the future.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 23:09

    A massive well done to the England Under-19s side, a fantastic achievement and it took 24 years for us to make the final again, which kind of sums up what they have accomplished.

    It will be good to see them one day in the international side.

  • Comment posted by SJ, today at 23:08

    What was the captain thinking leaving his best bowler with three overs not bowled? Wickets up front in every game, hard to hit at the death but inexplicably Boyden was only given 7 overs. Thankfully it didn't cost them.

    • Reply posted by hector300, today at 23:14

      hector300 replied:
      Exactly my thoughts. Especially when Sales was having an off day.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 23:05

    Would these lads be up for Test Cricket??

    Take these lads to the West Indies tour..

    • Reply posted by Richard Morris, today at 23:08

      Richard Morris replied:
      Bit early, but several have played, or will soon be playing first class cricket.

  • Comment posted by kateab, today at 23:04

    Three wickets in one over by Renan Ahmed when under pressure like that is incredible.

    Cracking last over by Josh Boyden too, who started at Euxton CC when my kids played there.

  • Comment posted by chackt, today at 23:03

    Superb death bowling by Rehan Ahmed and Josh Boyden. Deserved a real crowd and certainly these lads are the future of english cricket.

  • Comment posted by bob, today at 23:00

    Well done Afghanistan! They are a REAL cricket nation now and can only improve to match all the rest.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 22:59

    Great to see Afghanistan playing and playing well.

    Did the Afghan Ladies team manage to escape the Taliban., as they threaten to disband them under threats of death.

  • Comment posted by DottyBoy, today at 22:56

    Where are the highlights ??

  • Comment posted by Shaid, today at 22:52

    No mention of Rehan Ahmed in the post match interview by the captain … just saying … you should listen to it

    • Reply posted by lounge TV, today at 23:01

      lounge TV replied:
      Just saying what exactly ?

  • Comment posted by stranraer1616, today at 22:48

    young heads on old shoulders or is it old heads on young shoulders , whatever ,well done lads , a very good team performance under pressure . Good luck for the final

  • Comment posted by OldRedDave, today at 22:48

    Well done lads. Now go on and win it - you can do it !

  • Comment posted by James, today at 22:47

    Crazy finish - feel for the Afghan lads who gave it everything and barely have a country to go back to

    Elite sport is all in the head - thinking without feeling that's the key - Eng so nearly bottled this but overs 45 and 46 clawed it back which is a real credit to the belief in those young kids

    Whatever they achieve in cricket they should never forget today

  • Comment posted by Bluesandwhites, today at 22:46

    Brilliant match, England. They kept their nerve and showed great maturity. Can't wait for the final.

  • Comment posted by Nat, today at 22:44

    Nice to see an England win for a change

  • Comment posted by robinwilson21, today at 22:44

    Well done, England!!

  • Comment posted by Bayleaf the Gardener, today at 22:44

    Well done gentlemen although I believe tougher opposition awaits you in the final.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC