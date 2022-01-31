Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Josh Davey played in the 2021 T20 Blast final for Somerset

Somerset seamer Josh Davey hopes to be fit in time for pre-season after a second operation on a groin injury sustained playing for Scotland.

Right-armer Davey, 31, had initial surgery in November after he was injured at the T20 World Cup.

Following a remedial operation, he is set to be out for another six weeks.

"I love bowling, but it's important not to jump back into it too quickly," said Davey, who extended his Somerset contract until 2024 in November.

Davey took 35 County Championship wickets in 2021 and a further 21 in white-ball cricket for Somerset.

At the T20 World Cup in Oman and UAE, he helped Scotland qualify from the preliminary stage thanks to landmark wins against Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and Oman.

But his persistent groin injury ruled him out of his country's last two matches, having taken nine wickets in five games.

"I was managing the issue towards the end of the summer, but it flared up towards the end of the World Cup," Davey added.

"The initial surgery in November didn't really quite remedy all the symptoms I was getting, so I recently had a follow-up surgery, which the consultant feels will give me the best chance to progress with my recovery.

"It's vital I get myself right. When you're looking down the barrel of seven months of bowling you need to make sure that your body is ready to go before you start."

Somerset's 2022 season begins with their opening County Championship fixture away to Hampshire from Thursday, 7 April.