Warwickshire's former England all-rounder Tim Bresnan has announced his retirement at the age of 36.

Bresnan helped the Bears win the County Championship last summer, having previously done so with home county Yorkshire in 2014 and 2015.

He played 23 Tests and was an Ashes series-winner in both 2010-11 down under and at home in 2013.

"Deep down I feel I can't reach the high standards that I set myself and my team-mates," Bresnan said.

The right-hand batter and right-arm seamer also played 85 One-Day Internationals and 34 T20 ODIs for his country.

