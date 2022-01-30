West v Indies v England: Jason Holder's four wickets in four balls completes series win

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer

Jason Holder
Jason Holder became only the fourth man to take four wickets in four balls in a T20 international
Fifth Twenty20 international, Barbados
West Indies 179-4 (20 overs): Pollard 41* (25), Rashid 2-17
England 162 all out (19.5 overs): Vince 55 (35), Holder 5-27
West Indies won by 17 runs, won series 3-2
Jason Holder took four wickets from the final four balls to send England to a 17-run defeat in the deciding Twenty20 and give West Indies a 3-2 series win in Barbados.

With England needing 20 from the last over, Barbadian Holder had Sam Billings, Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid caught on the leg-side boundary and then bowled Saqib Mahmood.

West Indies earlier overcame being subdued by England's spinners to take advantage of some poor death bowling in their 179-4.

Rovman Powell clubbed 35 not out from 17 balls and captain Kieron Pollard supported with an unbeaten 41.

James Vince looked to be carrying England in the chase, but crucially top-edged Akeal Hosein to the mid-wicket boundary for 55.

Left-arm spinner Hosein took a wicket in each of three successive overs, his 4-30 reducing England to 119-6.

Sam Billings kept them afloat with 41, only for Holder to give England's seamers a lesson, ending with 5-27 as the tourists were bowled out for 162.

England return to the Caribbean in March for a three-Test series, with a squad due to be named in the coming weeks.

Before then, director of cricket Ashley Giles will submit a report on their Ashes hammering, potentially sparking changes to the management of the England men's teams.

Holder humbles inexperienced England

While England ultimately lost this game by unravelling at the end of West Indies' innings, former captain Holder's achievement in becoming only the fourth man to take four wickets in four balls in a T20 international, on his home ground, was electrifying.

England's batters got stuck in the chase, a middle-order collapse to Hosein typical of a series when none of the second-string made a compelling case to dislodge any of the first-choice players missing after taking part in the Ashes.

As usual, Vince oozed elegance in his second T20 half-century, adding 46 with Moeen Ali, who never matched the fluency of his 63 in Saturday's fourth match with just 14 from 19 balls.

Hosein was held back while Moeen remained, but after the England skipper miscued to give Holder his first wicket, Hosein removed Liam Livingstone, Vince and Phil Salt.

England needed 48 from the final three overs, only for Billings and Jordan to take 20 off the 18th, giving the tourists a glimmer of hope.

Curiously, both teams had 160 going into their final over, but the difference was Holder, even if he did start with a no-ball.

Jordan, the man who conceded 19 from West Indies' final set, skied to the leg-side fence, with Billings and Rashid falling in almost identical fashion.

Hardly anyone inside the Kensington Oval spotted that Mahmood had inside-edged on to his leg stump. When they did, it sparked joyous celebrations.

Windies' innings of three thirds

It was a curious innings from West Indies, thanks mainly to the disparity in quality between England's pace and spin bowling.

The hosts motored in the powerplay, meandered in the middle overs, then surged at the end. They took 58 from the first six overs, 47 from the next nine and 74 off the final five.

The early charge was led by Kyle Mayers, who whipped almost all of his 31 through the leg side. He was cut off by a wonderful relay catch on the boundary - Jason Roy nonchalantly offloading from deep mid-wicket to long-on Salt to give the masterful Rashid his first wicket.

England's four scalps were shared between the leg-spin of Rashid and Livingstone as England applied the brakes in a period of nine overs where only one was delivered by a pace bowler.

At one point, West Indies went 42 balls between boundaries, with impetus eventually coming from Powell, who despite hitting a scintillating hundred in the third match of the series, was held back at number six and did not arrive until the 15th over.

From a low stance, he belted four sixes when England returned to pace at the death, and skipper Pollard followed in his slipstream.

Overall, England's spin trio returned 4-54 from 10 overs, while their pace counterparts went wicketless and leaked 122 runs from the same amount.

'This is Jason Holder's town'

England captain Moeen Ali: "West Indies were the better team. We didn't adapt to the conditions and just fell short.

"We are working on our death bowling but I didn't think we were too bad today. We'll get better as time goes on. They were smarter than us today with bat and ball."

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard: "Every single person in the dressing room, well done to every single one of them. This is Jason Holder's ground, his town, but it was total team effort from us. The guys worked hard throughout the series."

Man of the match Jason Holder: "It was a classic finish. It was not the best of starts from us but we just tried to stay in the game.

"I'm pumped up for the moment, I love playing at Kensington Oval. It's the best place in the world to play cricket."

  • Comment posted by Navers, at 23:48 30 Jan

    Jason Holder, take a goddamn bow. Not just a hat-trick, but four in four, a five-for AND finishes England off to win the series. Couldn't happen to a nicer bloke. What an ending, what a series. Well played both teams.

    • Reply posted by Atlantic252, at 23:49 30 Jan

      Atlantic252 replied:
      You're right on both counts: brilliant by Holder - and a very good, close series.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, at 23:45 30 Jan

    Take a bow holder! That was brilliant! Well played West Indies! Well played!!

    • Reply posted by SleepPoster, today at 00:02

      SleepPoster replied:
      How good was that. And how good was the decision not to bowl the spinners in the middle over pollard smart captaincy for sure

  • Comment posted by JeffCoop, at 23:54 30 Jan

    Livingstone and Moeen both had an over left to bowl before England reverted to their seemingly cast-in-stone plan to bowl seam for the last 5 overs. Seeing that we're the worst in the world currently at death bowling, a change of plan might not go amiss!

    • Reply posted by Marord, today at 00:10

      Marord replied:
      That's why Morgan, not Moeen, is the skipper

  • Comment posted by Humph, at 23:50 30 Jan

    Ashley Giles writing the report on the Ashes debacle? That's like Boris Johnson deciding he should take over the Sue Gray report into partygate...

    • Reply posted by Atlantic252, at 23:56 30 Jan

      Atlantic252 replied:
      Marking your own homework seems in vogue both in politics and cricket.

  • Comment posted by Nick Selby, at 23:54 30 Jan

    Surely this tour has told the selectors that Jordan’s time is up. Conceding over 50 runs, and not for the first time either but then eating up 10 balls for 7 runs when over 15 an over is required! Over the 5 matches the WI fully deserved the series win.

    • Reply posted by Nickw1975, at 23:55 30 Jan

      Nickw1975 replied:
      Why do we stick with him?

  • Comment posted by Alex, at 23:50 30 Jan

    Fantastic series and congrats to the Windies

    Thoroughly enjoyed the past 9 days

    • Reply posted by PsychLove, at 23:55 30 Jan

      PsychLove replied:
      Hear Hear

  • Comment posted by tes, at 23:46 30 Jan

    Mistake not bowling out the spinners and not sure why Mahmood is rated so much he looks pretty ordinary to me

    • Reply posted by DH, at 23:48 30 Jan

      DH replied:
      Potentially more a red ball player

  • Comment posted by AJ, at 23:44 30 Jan

    The stats kind of sums things up, on how the series went for the bowlers:

    England's spinners 4-54 off 10 overs.

    England's seamers 0-122 off 10 overs.

    • Reply posted by GreySmallCobra, at 23:46 30 Jan

      GreySmallCobra replied:
      Why are you recommenting previous comments?

  • Comment posted by A, today at 00:03

    Well done West Indies - great performance.

    England:

    Death bowling still utterly appalling.

    Why switch early from spin to seam and leave 2 overs of spin on the board? It probably cost 15-20 runs and maybe a wicket or two. I assume they were doing a pre agreed plan but WI showed the value of flexibility and game knowledge in the end.

    No idea why Salt is so low down the order either.

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, at 23:52 30 Jan

    Can you imagine Mahmood bowling to the likes of Rohit Sharma in this format - he’d get hit all over the shop in the powerplay. Just doesn’t seem to have any variation.

    Spinners doing well, so that’s good.

    Batting is a bit fragile. What happened to regularly hitting 60/70 in the 1st six overs for no or maybe one wicket? They seem less fearless and more “I don’t want to get out”

    Change needed.

  • Comment posted by DAP1, at 23:51 30 Jan

    If only the rest of the world would stop the game after 100 balls......

  • Comment posted by B-L Z Bob, at 23:44 30 Jan

    England made Holder look like Curtley Ambrose.

    • Reply posted by Theo, today at 00:03

      Theo replied:
      No, England made themselves look like the clueless Charlies they most certainly are! Well done W.I.

  • Comment posted by DH, at 23:49 30 Jan

    Pleased for WI fans. Let’s hope they turn up for real cricket in March.

  • Comment posted by Nickw1975, at 23:46 30 Jan

    another choke, sad

  • Comment posted by BlueGuy, at 23:45 30 Jan

    What ultimately cost us the game was not bowling out Livingstone (why only 3 overs) and inexplicably giving Mahmood a second over when we had other options. Oh Mo, get yourself a calculator!

    • Reply posted by adam, at 23:59 30 Jan

      adam replied:
      And Bowling Jordan for 4 overs. How on earth does he keep getting picked. He pretty much single handedly cost us the World Cup. Very average bowler who always always crumbles when the pressures on!

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 00:11

    Joe Root will be trying to get Rashid on the plane for the Test side, but unfortunately he has a shoulder injury.
    a shame as he would trouble these WI batsmen.

  • Comment posted by jam1, today at 00:07

    Reading some of the comments and seeing the meltdown on here beggars belief. It is seriously quite hilarious.

    • Reply posted by skwhite, today at 00:10

      skwhite replied:
      why ? what do you say then ?

  • Comment posted by NeutralRed, today at 00:02

    Reality is when you add back Butler, Stokes, Bairstow, Morgan, Woods, Archer to Roy, Mo, Livingstone and Rashid:

    1. Eng have a very strong team
    2. Eng win that game today

    • Reply posted by SleepPoster, today at 00:13

      SleepPoster replied:
      You make q very valid point. Thing is Jordan was once very effective now that he has been found out just bowls yorkers he has failed to vary his game and therefore is no longer effective that said credit to west indies for capitalising on a our quick.

  • Comment posted by Thick and Veiny, today at 00:00

    England are a good side, a tight loss with a 2nd string side doesn't change that. Our pace bowling isn't good enough, though. Jordan should be out to pasture.

  • Comment posted by Atlantic252, at 23:48 30 Jan

    Good effort but not enough. Remember the squad was missing many of the best players.
    Spinners did well yet again.
    Pace/death bowling failed yet again.
    But hats off to Holder - wonderful last over.

