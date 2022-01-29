Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

England captain Heather Knight was dismissed for 48 in the second innings as England chased 257 to win

England captain Heather Knight said it was a privilege to play in "probably the best Test match ever" but that their draw against Australia was an "opportunity missed".

Chasing a record 257, England fell 12 runs short in one of the most incredible finales cricket has seen.

The result gave Australia a 6-4 lead in the multi-format based series, with three one-day internationals to play.

"An opportunity missed is the overriding feeling," said Knight.

"We were in such a great position. The way we went for the game made me really proud, I am just frustrated. It has been an amazing Test."

Australia, who would have retained the Ashes with victory, declared on 216-7 half an hour before tea, leaving England targeting what would have been the highest successful chase in women's Tests to win.

England were on course for a stunning victory and required 45 runs from 60 balls with seven wickets left.

But a remarkable Australia fightback, which saw England lose six wickets for just 26 runs, meant the game ended in a draw as England finished on 245-9 and blocking out the final overs.

"I am really proud of the girls," an emotional Knight added.

"We stood toe-to-toe with Australia throughout the game. What a win it would have been."

Knight and vice-captain Nat Sciver put on 72 from 70 balls before Knight was dismissed by 18-year-old Darcie Brown in a crucial moment in the game.

"It wasn't very nice watching. I was calm when I was batting, it felt like we were going to do it.

"The psychology changed a little bit and we lost a couple wickets. But the fact we got close shows the fight and character in that team which makes me very proud.

"Once the emotion has gone we will be so proud to look back on the best, probably ever, women's Test match."

'All the emotions' - Lanning

Australia captain Meg Lanning was credited for her declaration after they resumed day four on 12-2.

"I still don't know what happened in the last hour," Lanning said.

"It had all the emotions. We declared wanting to take those 10 wickets, we didn't think it was enough to bowl them out but that was our aim.

"Obviously, England batted really well but I'm proud of the way we got back into the game. I did go through the thoughts that we were done, they were doing it easy and there didn't look like any way through.

"To be able to fight back as a group and nearly flip it on its head was pretty amazing."

With their 6-4 lead, Australia will only have to win one of the three-one day internationals that follow to retain the Ashes.

They recently went on a 26-match winning run in 50-over matches and now England will most likely have to win all three one-day internationals to regain the Ashes.