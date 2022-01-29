Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Women's Ashes, one-off Test, Manuka Oval (day four of four) Australia 337-9 dec & 216-7 dec Mooney 63; Brunt 3-24 England 297 & 245-9 Match drawn Scorecard

England and Australia drew the one-off Women's Ashes Test in Canberra in one of the most incredible finales cricket has seen.

Chasing a record 257, England were on course for a stunning win and required 45 runs from 60 balls with seven wickets left.

But as the tension grew to a crescendo, England lost six wickets for just 26 runs, Australia fighting back to close in on a win that would have seen them retain the Ashes.

When two wickets fell with three overs to go, England's suddenly switched to survival mode in an attempt to keep the series alive.

Number 11 Kate Cross faced 12 balls at the end, blocking out the final over to ensure the four points on offer for the Test were shared.

The finish was only possible because Australia declared on 216-7 half an hour before tea, leaving England 48 overs to reach their target.

The result leaves Australia leading 6-4 in the multi-format points-based series. They will only have to win one of the three one-day internationals that follow to retain the Ashes.

The first ODI begins at 03:10 GMT on Thursday, also at Manuka Oval.

