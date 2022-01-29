West Indies v England: Moeen Ali inspires England win to level series

Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid high-fiving
Moeen Ali starred with bat and ball to lead England to a series-levelling win
Fourth Twenty20 international, Barbados:
England 193-6 (20 overs): Moeen 63 (28), Roy 52 (42); Holder 3-44
West Indies 159-5 (20 overs): Mayers 40 (23), Holder 36 (24); Moeen 2-28
England won by 34 runs; series level at 2-2
Scorecard

Moeen Ali produced a remarkable all-round display to lead England to victory in the fourth Twenty20 in Barbados.

Stand-in captain Moeen struck a brutal 63 from 28 balls as England posted an imposing 193-6.

The all-rounder then took 2-28 in West Indies' reply as the hosts fell 34 runs short.

The series is perfectly poised at 2-2, with the final game to be played at the same venue on Sunday (20:00 GMT).

Having lost the toss, England started steadily on a slow pitch before Jason Roy capitalised on some loose West Indies bowling.

Roy hit three sixes in his 52, a fine effort from the opener despite looking out of sorts for much of his innings.

The bowling of Jason Holder and Kieron Pollard troubled England's batters with nagging consistency before Moeen's onslaught propelled England to their match-winning total.

There were cameos from Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran and Holder in West Indies' reply but in contrast to England, none were able to post a significant score.

Moeen's magic inspires England

Roy's 34-ball fifty at the top of the order set a platform from which his team-mates could accelerate, James Vince chipped in with another elegant knock of 34 and Sam Billings hit two sixes from the last two balls to boost the tourists' total further.

But the magnificence of Moeen stole the show from them all.

The stylish left-hander was a joy to watch, the highlight being four consecutive sixes from Jason Holder's third over - whose figures read 1-3 before the England all-rounder intervened.

England hammered 15 sixes in total and Moeen accounted for seven of them.

He was assisted by some inconsistent West Indies bowling - full deliveries sailed back over their heads, shorter ones were pulled ferociously into the stands.

But the fact that he was batting on a pitch that looked two-paced and offering some uneven bounce made his effort even more impressive.

And as if a match-winning contribution with the bat wasn't enough, Moeen then went on to remove both West Indies openers with his off-spin, breaking a blistering opening stand of 64 from Mayers and Brandon King.

Death overs prove the difference

England players celebrating a wicket
England's death bowling has attracted criticism during the series so far but here it was excellent

England's batters pummelled 75 runs from their final five overs in the first innings as West Indies' death bowling crumbled.

They bowled too short, too wide or too full and England tucked in. Moeen took 28 from Holder's third over - the 17th of the innings - to inflict most of the damage.

The hosts' batters then needed that exact equation - 75 from five overs - to win the game.

England's death bowling has been criticised during this series, with former England bowler Harry Gurney saying it was neglected.

But Chris Jordan in particular executed his variations of yorkers and slower balls to perfection and halted any chance of a counter-attack, despite some monstrous sixes from Pooran and Holder in the middle overs.

England's spinners may have taken of the five wickets to fall, but it was a tremendous effort from the seamers to restrict West Indies' powerhouse of a batting line-up.

'The death bowling was fantastic' - reaction

England stand-in skipper Moeen Ali: "I thought we were good in all areas. We batted well and today we were brilliant.

"The death bowling was fantastic and we will take confidence from that."

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard: "I think it was a game of two halves. We can look at certain things. The back end of England's innings is where we let it go a bit.

"It only takes one over of big hits. We thought 170 was chaseable but they got to 190. We screwed up in the middle of our innings, not losing wickets but being a little slow."

Comments

Join the conversation

64 comments

  • Comment posted by Johann Von Nerd, today at 00:03

    Congratulations to England and tip of the hat to Moeen Ali who was a match winner in a pressure game. Series is beautifully poised.

  • Comment posted by Abdullah, at 23:59 29 Jan

    Moeen and Adil, spin twins! Absolute class

  • Comment posted by ArsenalFourEver, at 23:59 29 Jan

    Great work by moeen tonight but in games of small margins Mills is now a liability… his run up appears too long, bowls six different balls an over and appears to hope the batsmen miss rather then plans it… drop him for decider and move salt and livingstone up order … still windies gave it a go. Great game with good batting but some dodgy bowling too.

  • Comment posted by Nickw1975, at 23:59 29 Jan

    Yes, a lot better bowling..hope we can keep it up against the big hitters of WI in the last match..

  • Comment posted by Truth, at 23:56 29 Jan

    Good contribution from all but very special all round performance from Moeen Ali - batting, balling and captaincy.

    • Reply posted by ArsenalFourEver, today at 00:00

      ArsenalFourEver replied:
      Not sure Mills made a good contribution..he gave windies momentum after the good first few overs … but other did well granted

  • Comment posted by Luke Adamson, at 23:55 29 Jan

    Have we found a successor for Eoin Morgan in Moeen here? Giving a match winning performance under the most scrutiny as skipper? I’d love to see it!

  • Comment posted by Bruce, at 23:53 29 Jan

    What a juicy little series...anybody's now.

  • Comment posted by rhys, at 23:53 29 Jan

    Moeen, that was awesome! Funny how when he is given the opportunity to be central to the team he delivers in spades... Who knew??!

  • Comment posted by Aminur, at 23:52 29 Jan

    Cricket, a game of 2 halves? You don’t say Pollard

  • Comment posted by AJ, at 23:48 29 Jan

    Phil Salt should be opening the batting or in at number 3.

    His talent is being waisted down the order.

    • Reply posted by MJC, at 23:51 29 Jan

      MJC replied:
      I think for the first and possibly only time you've actually posted a comment that's true and correct

  • Comment posted by Russclub, at 23:47 29 Jan

    IT'S ALL MOEEN'S FAULT AGAIN! Wait, what.....

  • Comment posted by Nick, at 23:47 29 Jan

    Ridiculous of the Windies making it much easier for England to win at the end by Dwayne Bravo coming in to bat upon the fall of Holder's wicket in the 18th over - when they had bigger hitters in their line-up who had also shone in the previous matches in this series too! Bravo managed a pathetic 3 runs off 8 balls which says it all!

    • Reply posted by Thick and Veiny, at 23:51 29 Jan

      Thick and Veiny replied:
      Yeah I'm not sure what his role in the side is, really. The guy moves down the order for the power hitters but eats up balls as an "anchor." Strange end to the game with WI not even trying to hit the boundary in the final few balls.

      Modern T20 doesn't need batsmen like Bravo. I agree with Ian Bishop.

  • Comment posted by Chaz, at 23:46 29 Jan

    Well played lads. Great batting, bowling and fielding and played the pitch well.

  • Comment posted by AJ, at 23:46 29 Jan

    Eoin Morgan deserves a lot of credit for always backing Moeen, a team effort.

    Overall the Spinners Mo, Liam Livingstone and Adil Rashid were Excellent.

    The quick bowlers did well - bowling better line & lengths and mixing it up, which did the trick for England today.

  • Comment posted by milanfan, at 23:45 29 Jan

    Scintillating cricket by Ali. Can he repeat this again tomorrow? WI bowled poorly and deserved to lose this T20 match. All to play for in the decider tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Spark plug salesman, at 23:45 29 Jan

    Fantastic all round performance from Mo, great player and captain!

  • Comment posted by Mr B, at 23:45 29 Jan

    Prince Ali...class

  • Comment posted by Alex, at 23:43 29 Jan

    Great to see the team proving people wrong

    Firstly, the PTSD some fans showed following the Ashes when we lost the first game of this series and the HYS was full of people saying how awful England cricket had become in all forms

    Secondly, Alli, Vince and Jordan all of whom had come in for criticism this series and played very well tonight

  • Comment posted by Prestidigitation, at 23:43 29 Jan

    Take a bow Mr Moeen Ali. Superb!

    Same again tomorrow please lads.

  • Comment posted by Stu, at 23:40 29 Jan

    Great win by England. They got a lot more right than wrong.
    Well deserved MOTM for Mo - an outstanding performance.

    And finally some proper death bowling from Jordan. Sets it up beautifully for tomorrow - can't wait.

