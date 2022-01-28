Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Toby Roland-Jones took 25 wickets in six County Championship appearances last season

Middlesex seam bowler Toby Roland-Jones has agreed to extend his contract until the end of the 2023 season.

England international Roland-Jones, 33, will extend his time with Middlesex to 13 years with the new two-year deal.

"I feel hugely fortunate my passion for the club and the game continues to grow, as it has since the day I joined, back in 2010," Roland-Jones said.

The right-armer, who has played four Test matches, debuted against South Africa at The Oval in 2017.

Roland-Jones' new deal comes a day after Middlesex appointed former seam bowler Richard Johnson as their first-team coach.

"We have a high-quality coach returning, and someone who has previously worked with and helped so many of our players in the earlier parts of their careers," Roland-Jones added.

"I know the players can't wait to get started under him, and I'm sure he returns as eager as we all are to bring the club success."

Roland-Jones made six appearances in the County Championship last season, taking 25 wickets at an average of 18.4.