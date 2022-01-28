Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kieron Pollard was named West Indies limited overs captain in September 2019

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have denied reports of a rift within the men's team, describing it as a "malicious attack" on captain Kieron Pollard.

Reports in the Caribbean media alleged there was a disagreement between Pollard and all-rounder Odean Smith.

Smith was an unused bowler in the second Twenty20 against England last weekend and was dropped for the third match in Bridgetown on Wednesday.

CWI president Ricky Skerritt said it was an attempt to "discredit" Pollard.

"I view this as a malicious attack on the credibility of the West Indies captain, designed to sow division within our team," said Skerritt.

"This clear attempt by well-known mischief-makers to discredit the captain and to derail the team's momentum in the ongoing T20I series should not be tolerated or encouraged."

The West Indies currently lead the five-match series 2-1, with the fourth T20 taking place in Bridgetown on Saturday.