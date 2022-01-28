Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Laurie Evans struck four fours and four sixes in his 76 not out

Big Bash League final, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne Perth Scorchers 171-6 (20 overs): Evans 76* (41), Turner 54 (35) Sydney Sixers 92 (16.2 overs): Tye 3-15 Perth Scorchers won by 79 runs Scorecard

Perth Scorchers won the Big Bash with a crushing 79-win in the final against Sydney Sixers after being rescued from 25-4 by Surrey's Laurie Evans.

Evans made 76 not out from 41 balls, adding 104 with captain Ashton Turner, who scored 54, to take Perth to 171-6.

The Sixers, badly hit by injuries and Covid cases, were bowled out for 92 to surrender the crown they had won in each of the previous two seasons.

The Scorchers, beaten in last year's final, win a record fourth title.

