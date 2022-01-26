Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Bethell (right) has played just one first-class game for Warwickshire, having also featured in eight List A games and three Twenty20s

Under-19 World Cup, Antigua South Africa U19 209 all out (43.4 overs): Brevis 97; Ahmed 4-48 England U19 212-4 (31.2 overs): Bethell 88, Luxton 47*; Brevis 2-40 England won by six wickets Scorecard

Jacob Bethell smashed an incredible 88 off just 42 balls as England beat South Africa by six wickets to reach the semi-finals of the Under-19 World Cup.

The 18-year-old Warwickshire opener blasted 16 fours and two sixes at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua as England chased down a target of 210 with 18.4 overs to spare.

Earlier, South Africa were bowled out in 43.4 overs, despite Dewald Brevis' 97 from 88 balls, with 17-year-old Leicestershire leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed taking 4-48.

England, whose only previous tournament win was in 1998, were unbeaten in their group-stage games, beating defending champions Bangladesh by seven wickets in their opening match, before thrashing Canada by 106 runs and then UAE by 189 runs.

India face Bangladesh, Australia take on Pakistan and Afghanistan will come up against Sri Lanka in the remaining quarter-finals.

The final will be held in Antigua on Friday, 4 February.