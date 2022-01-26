Simon Harmer took 72 wickets as Essex won the County Championship in 2017, and 83 when they did so in 2019

Essex spin bowler Simon Harmer has been named in South Africa's Test squad for next month's tour to New Zealand.

The 32-year-old played the last of his five Tests in 2015 but has been called up because George Linde is unavailable.

Harmer is one of the most prolific wicket-takers in county cricket, with 726 first-class victims to his credit.

He had previously hoped to qualify to play for England but the ending of the Kolpak rules, because of Brexit, meant his chances disappeared.

"I have explored trying to get on to a different visa so that I can have more rights, in terms of buying property and a whole load of other things," he said in 2020. "As far as I am concerned there is no future there."

Kolpak contracts were named after Slovak handball player Maros Kolpak, who won a landmark case at the European Court of Justice in 2003, and were used in county cricket from the following year.

They allowed sportsmen from countries with associate trade agreements with the European Union, such as South Africa, Zimbabwe and some Caribbean nations, to be afforded the same right to free movement as EU citizens.

Britain's departure from the EU in January 2020 effectively ended Kolpak deals and Harmer - a member of Essex's County Championship-winning teams in 2017 and 2019 - now plays for the club as an overseas player.

South Africa will play two Tests in New Zealand, in Christchurch and Wellington, starting on 16 and 24 February.

South Africa squad: D Elgar (capt), T Bavuma, S Erwee, S Harmer, M Jansen, K Maharaj, A Markram, W Mulder, L Ngidi, D Olivier, K Petersen, K Rabada, R Rickelton, L Sipamla, Gn Stuurman, R van der Dussen, K Verreynne.