West Indies v England: Rovman Powell hits fine ton to lead hosts to victory in third T20

By Jack SkeltonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments94

West Indies batter Rovman Powell celebrates hitting a century against England in the third T20
Rovman Powell's previous highest T20 international score was 54
Third Twenty20 international, Barbados:
West Indies 224-5 (20 overs): Powell 107 (53), Pooran 70 (43)
England 204-9 (20 overs): Banton 73 (39), Salt 57 (24); Shepherd 3-59
West Indies won 20 runs; lead series 2-1
Scorecard

Rovman Powell hit a majestic century to lead West Indies to a 20-run victory over England in the third Twenty20 in Barbados.

Powell struck 107 off 53 balls, including 10 sixes, as he ruthlessly punished wayward bowling by England to record his maiden T20 ton.

He put on 122 for the third wicket with Nicholas Pooran, who smashed 70 off 43, as the hosts posted 224-5, their highest T20 score against England.

In reply, England opener Tom Banton made 73 off 39 and T20 debutant Phil Salt hit 57 off 24.

But the rest of the order failed to fire as the much-changed tourists, without injured captain Eoin Morgan, could only reach 204-9.

West Indies now lead the five-match series 2-1, with the final two games to be played on Saturday and Sunday.

Powell dismantles wayward England

After taking 10 deliveries to play himself in, Powell unleashed his tremendous power - hitting the ball particularly cleanly down the ground in his first appearance of the series.

He dismantled both seam and spin, dispatching the bowlers whenever they missed their lengths.

The Jamaican also showed guile to work good deliveries into gaps in the field in order to scurry ones and twos as he became only the third West Indies batter after Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis to hit a T20 international ton.

Powell, 28, has featured fairly regularly in West Indies' T20 side since his debut in 2017, without ever firmly establishing himself, but they will hope this knock signifies a coming of age.

He built tremendously on the work of Pooran, who made an early onslaught before taking a relative backseat to Powell.

The left-hander had posted his highest score in T20 internationals before he picked out Liam Livingstone at long on; the Lancashire player also taking a fine sliding catch to end a memorable knock from Powell.

Much-changed England fail to convince

England made five changes from the side which won the second T20, with batter Harry Brook and left-arm pace bowler George Garton making their first international appearances.

Garton started well, producing a fine ball that knocked back Brandon King's off stump, but failed to find that length regularly enough as Pooran and Powell climbed into his bowling.

England's shaky death bowling has come under increased scrutiny in recent months, but they erred throughout the whole innings here - failing to vary their pace well enough to check West Indies' progress.

The rare combination of three left-arm seamers in the same side failed to pay dividends as only Reece Topley (1-30) threatened, while Garton and Tymal Mills were expensive.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid was excellent as usual in taking 1-25 but fellow spinners Livingstone and Moeen Ali, captaining in place of Morgan who pulled out just before with a slight quad injury, both went at 14 runs per over.

Morgan has placed importance on development over results in this series and the performances of Banton and Salt will give him encouragement.

Banton, who also kept in the absence of Sam Billings through illness, made his highest T20 international score, striking six sixes to give England hope before he picked out Jason Holder off Kieron Pollard.

Salt similarly smashed anything on length in clearing the ropes five times, but was ultimately left with too much to do before he was bowled by a fine yorker from Romario Shepherd in the final over.

'Everything came out of the middle' - reaction

England stand-in captain Moeen Ali: "A fantastic partnership took the game away from us but I'm proud of the way the boys batted at the end.

"We are confident in our side and we said from the start it would be a brilliant series."

Player of the match Rovman Powell: "I know I can strike the ball well. I had a problem against wrist spin and the last seven months I went away and have been working on that and opening up the off side.

"Everything came out of the middle today."

Comments

Join the conversation

94 comments

  • Comment posted by Red Devil from Burnley , today at 01:17

    Well Done Windies 👏

  • Comment posted by HansBeimler, today at 01:15

    White ball is a lottery.

    Enjoy it the same way as you enjoyed "Its a Knockout "

    Don't analyse or get too patriotic just laugh at the madness of it all.

    The harder the players try the funnier it is just like "Its a Knockout "

  • Comment posted by fubber, today at 01:12

    Unnecessarily negative article. Both teams scored over 200 runs in a T20. Just applaud the entertainment.

  • Comment posted by Dougal, today at 01:06

    Whoops. All this about being the best white ball side. Really?

  • Comment posted by blahblahblah, today at 00:53

    Considering this was a C Team England fielded they didn’t do too badly….. shame we lost though

  • Comment posted by Shieldgirl, today at 00:52

    I thought Garton was supposed to be a 90mph bowler?

  • Comment posted by Shieldgirl, today at 00:51

    What's happened to line and length, England?? Even debutants should be able to carry out the basics. Our bowlers lost us this game, but fair play to Powell, he capitalised in brilliant, dynamic fashion.

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 00:51

    Garton bowls like he’s throwing a javelin.

    Literally zero follow through, like a javelin thrower trying to avoid over-stepping. That’s where he loses his pace.

    Needs to take a look at the genius that was Malcolm Marshall. Relatively short but fit as a flea, Macco had a brilliantly smooth rhythmic bowling action and was more feared than any taller bowler.

    • Reply posted by Shieldgirl, today at 00:54

      Shieldgirl replied:
      Looks like Garton 'froze' on debut... something you'd never see from an Australian
      ..

  • Comment posted by DrJ, today at 00:38

    Good decision of Ali's to retire from test cricket and concentrate on pyjama cricket. Good decision for whoever England is playing that is.

  • Comment posted by Big Al, today at 00:37

    Thought Cottrell absolutely bust a gut at the death to keep England in check.

  • Comment posted by Paul , today at 00:35

    Call me a blinkered Englishman, but I'm convinced that dodgy 4 call when it was clearly a 6 (in the 16th over), changed the game ;)

    • Reply posted by Grb, today at 00:37

      Grb replied:
      It was a 6 but it had no bearing on the result.
      England were never in the chase once the second wicket went down.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 00:33

    Rovman Powell stole the show!!!!!!

    107 from 53 balls - top class.

  • Comment posted by sean, today at 00:32

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by DAP1, today at 00:49

      DAP1 replied:
      Up late again partying Boris?

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 00:29

    A good win for WI and a brilliant century by Powell. Eng bowled erratically and Ali was very poor.
    It’s all to play for in the two remaining back-to-back T20s over the weekend.

  • Comment posted by MJC, today at 00:28

    Maybe Mahmoods bowling was not too bad after all at least Mahmood bowled his 2 overs in the power play well for relatively few runs

    • Reply posted by Shieldgirl, today at 00:55

      Shieldgirl replied:
      Mahmood should be persevered with. He's got the talent.

  • Comment posted by Pat Bateman, today at 00:24

    Moeen proving yet again he has no bottle, I cannot recall a time when he has stepped up when it matters.

    • Reply posted by BeeBeeSee, today at 00:27

      BeeBeeSee replied:
      Man of the Match on Sunday. Three days ago

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 00:22

    I thought for what looked like an experimental 11, England kept in the chase until the last over. Superb total by Windies, and great knocks for Banton and Salt on his debut. Some positives, for a team thrown together.

    • Reply posted by BeeBeeSee, today at 00:26

      BeeBeeSee replied:
      Good to see some of our other lads get a chance.

      Windies batted well. Not a great debut for Garton, but it wasn't a great day for most bowlers.

  • Comment posted by nozin around, today at 00:21

    Not unexpected given the disrespectful 3rd string side of T20.

    Garton was v poor, and Mills expensive as per.

    Humiliation in tests up next.

  • Comment posted by John M, today at 00:20

    Cannon fodder Bowling !!

  • Comment posted by cbeb, today at 00:20

    Fair doos, that was brilliant, what a match! There's no shame falling short of a target that high. England's death bowling certainly needs a bit of work though, it reminds me of the bad old days of Dernbach and co...

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC