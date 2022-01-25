The crowd of 18,000 at Edgbaston in June was the biggest at an England home cricket match since 2019

Warwickshire have made a £1,207,994 operating profit for the 2021 season following the safe return of crowds to Edgbaston after the Covid pandemic.

The Bears twice won silverware in 2021 - the County Championship and the Bob Willis Trophy.

But it was international cricket that helped turnover increase to £17.6m - and a 300% increase in profit.

The first Test against New Zealand in June was watched by 60,000 spectators over the four days in Birmingham.

Having been chosen as the first Stage 2 event of the Government's Events Research Programme, the first One-Day International against Pakistan in July was granted the same status and was also watched by a healthy crowd of 18,000.

"Major match revenues represent the primary driver of income for the club," said external-link Bears chief operating officer Craig Flindall.

"The Hundred also proved to incredibly popular in its first season, with two of the four games selling out.

"Looking forward, we have already sold out five of our seven men's major match days in 2022. Hosting the eight-day women's T20i tournament in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is also a unique opportunity that will keep Edgbaston at the centre of the sporting world."

The new Edgbaston experience

Warwickshire were also pleased with the 314,344 views they had on their new smartphone app during the first Test - for tickets, retail purchases, spectator information and ordering food and drink.

"We believe our 2021 experience has created a blueprint for how many sporting events will operate in the future," said Bears chief executive Stuart Cain.

"Further investment in the app will continue in the coming years as we strive to create one of the best spectator experiences in the world."

Cain also revealed that their new piazza, being built in conjunction with 375 residential apartments and retail units, will all be completed in time for the start of the new season in April.

"The piazza will be completed in advance of the 2022 season," said Cain. "Later this year we will share further plans for the redevelopment of Edgbaston, which will ensure that it remains one of the finest sporting venues in the world."