Last updated on .From the section Cricket

As well as playing for Essex in the T20 Blast in 2021, Jimmy Neesham played in English cricket's inaugural Men's Hundred for Welsh Fire

Two-time winners Northamptonshire have signed New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham for this summer's T20 Blast.

The 2019 World Cup finalist played for Essex in the T20 Blast and Welsh Fire in the Men's Hundred last season.

Left-handed batsman and right-arm seamer Neesham, 31, has previously had two spells in Twenty20 cricket with Derbyshire in 2016 and Kent in 2017.

"The club has a fantastic history in the Blast. I hope we can recreate those successes from 2013 and 2016," he said.

Northants skipper Josh Cobb added: "Having spent time with him at the Welsh Fire in The Hundred last year I know what he can bring to us.

"He's a three-dimensional cricketer with genuine power and a high strike-rate in the middle order, but it was his character that stood out to me.

"He's someone who wants to win and is very selfless - a real team-first kind of player."

Neesham has made 38 T20 appearances for New Zealand since his international debut in 2012, as well as playing in 66 one-day internationals and 12 Tests.

He has scored 2,360 runs and taken 158 wickets in a career tally of 180 appearances in T20 cricket.

Neesham's signing follows the capture of fellow New Zealander Will Young for their County Championship and One-Day Cup games.