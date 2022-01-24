Jimmy Neesham: Northamptonshire sign New Zealand all-rounder for T20 Blast
Two-time winners Northamptonshire have signed New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham for this summer's T20 Blast.
The 2019 World Cup finalist played for Essex in the T20 Blast and Welsh Fire in the Men's Hundred last season.
Left-hander and right-arm seamer Neesham, 31, has previously had two spells in Twenty20 cricket with Derbyshire in 2016 and Kent in 2017.
"The club has a fantastic history in the Blast. I hope we can recreate those successes from 2013 and 2016," he said.
"Having spent time with him at the Welsh Fire in The Hundred last year I know what he can bring to us," said Northants skipper Josh Cobb.
"He's a three-dimensional cricketer with genuine power and a high strike-rate in the middle order, but it was his character that stood out to me. He's someone who wants to win and is very selfless - a real team-first kind of player."
Neesham has made 38 T20 appearances for New Zealand since his debut in 2012, as well as playing in 66 one-day internationals and 12 Tests.
He has made 2,360 runs and taken 158 wickets in a career tally of 180 appearances in T20 cricket.
Neesham's signing follows the capture of fellow New Zealander Will Young for their County Championship and One-Day Cup games.
