Root averaged 61.00 in 15 Tests in 2021

England captain Joe Root has been named men's Test cricketer of the year by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Despite a difficult year for his side, Root hit 1,708 runs in 2021 - the third most in a calendar year in Tests.

He scored two double centuries and a further four hundreds, including three in successive Tests against India.

New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson, Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne and India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin were the other nominees.

"I am incredibly proud to receive this award," said Root, 31, who become the second Englishman to win the award after Alastair Cook in 2011.

On Sunday, England's Tammy Beaumont was named women's Twenty20 international cricket of the year.

