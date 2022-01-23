West Indies v England: Jason Roy, Moeen Ali and Reece Topley star in second T20

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments81

Reece Topley
Reece Topley marked his return to the England T20 side with a wicket and a run-out
Second Twenty20 international, Barbados:
England 171-8 (20 overs): Roy 45 (31), Moeen 31 (24)
West Indies 170-8 (20 overs): Hosein 44* (16), Moeen 3-24
England won by one run, series level at 1-1
Scorecard

England dominated the majority of the second T20 against West Indies but ultimately won by just one run after some astonishing late hitting.

West Indies needed a seemingly hopeless 30 off the final over, only for Akeal Hosein to take Saqib Mahmood for 28, including three sixes off the last three balls.

England earlier bounced back from being bowled out for 103 in the first T20 to post 171-8 on a similarly challenging pitch.

They were propelled by Jason Roy taking 24 off Fabian Allen's 11th over, as 107 runs came in the second half of the innings.

Roy made 45, adding 61 with Moeen Ali, who contributed 31, while Chris Jordan once again shone on the island of his birth with a cameo of 27.

Left-arm seamer Reece Topley, playing his first T20 international for nearly six years, trapped Brandon King lbw and athletically ran out Shai Hope to leave West Indies reeling on 6-2.

With excessive turn on offer, spinners Moeen and Adil Rashid mesmerised the hosts in the middle overs, sharing five wickets.

But Romario Shepherd blasted five sixes in his 44 not out, while Hosein's unbeaten 44 came from only 16 balls to make England's margin of victory so much tighter than it should have been.

The five-match series is level at 1-1. The third game is on Wednesday.

Roy ignites England improvement

Given the fright they were given at the end of the match, England were indebted to a batting display vastly improved from Saturday's collapse.

Whereas the tourists struggled to adapt to the conditions in the series opener, on Sunday they were more willing to be patient before unleashing the batting aggression that is their trademark

Roy typified this approach. He lacked fluency as opening partner Tom Banton swept and reverse-swept 25 off 18 balls only to hammer a return catch to left-arm spinner Allen, who then disturbed James Vince's off stump.

Roy had 17 from 23 balls at the halfway stage, but exploded into life with three fours and two sixes in the first over of the second half. One of the maximums, a slog sweep, went out of the ground.

When he fell in the next over, caught at long-on from the bowling of Shepherd, Roy had taken 28 runs off his seven previous deliveries.

Moeen was missed twice - the second a bad drop by Odean Smith - as West Indies failed to match the fielding standards of the previous evening. However, when Moeen and Sam Billings were dismissed in consecutive overs, there was an opening for the hosts.

It was snuffed out by Jordan and captain Eoin Morgan adding 31 at 10 runs an over. It turned out to be just enough.

Windies surge after Topley shines

Topley last played the shortest format for England during their run to the 2016 World Cup final, with a career-threatening back injury then preventing him from featuring in international cricket for four years.

In replacing Tymal Mills he was England's sole change from Saturday and he took only two legal deliveries to make an impact, pinning King with a hooping inswinger.

The run-out of Hope was more spectacular. Parrying a stop in his follow-through, Topley chased the rebound, dived and flicked the ball on to the non-striker's stumps.

He would have had another wicket had Liam Dawson held onto a skier from Nicholas Pooran at mid-wicket.

Still, Moeen and Rashid took control, bowling in tandem for six overs that brought five wickets for 32 runs.

Masterful leg-spinner Rashid had Kieron Pollard and Darren Bravo both lbw on review, while off-spinner Moeen continued his fine all-round display by having Pooran and Odean Smith hole out either side of snaffling a sharp caught and bowled off Jason Holder - 3-24 represented his career-best figures.

From an almost hopeless position - 61 were needed from the final three overs with only two wickets in hand - Shepherd chanced his arm.

He hit Jordan for three sixes in the 18th over, but after Topley was tight in the 19th, the result was barely in doubt going into Mahmood's final set.

Still, Hosein's assault of two fours and three sixes was extraordinary and, although the one-run margin does not tell the story of England's superiority, they were extremely ragged at the death.

It might have been worse for the tourists had Mahmood not got away with a marginal wide decision from the first legal delivery of the over, much to the frustration of Hosein, who ended with the highest score by a number 10 in T20 internationals.

'I thought we were brilliant'

England captain Eoin Morgan: "I was delighted and even with the last quarter, with a relatively inexperienced international side, those are the games you want to play in. For the majority of today I thought we were brilliant."

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard: "I can see the confidence with the guys in the changing room. We will have days like this but my thing is the fight that the guys continue to show."

Player of the match Moeen Ali: "We thought we'd got a really good score but they played well. We paced it better today and each batter gave themselves five or six balls. Chris Jordan played a great knock at the end with the bat."

Comments

Join the conversation

82 comments

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 00:14

    Top Performances from England Players -

    1) Moeen Ali - **Man of the Match** - Excellent Batting & Bowling.
    2) Jason Roy - Excellent Batting
    3) Reece Topley - Excellent Bowling.
    4) Adil Rashid - Excellent Bowling.

  • Comment posted by Rosecottage, today at 00:12

    What a fanatastic spectacle T20 is. If anyone thinks the future of cricket is the utter garbage that was witnessed in Australia then they need to get their heads examined. Test cricket is dead and thrilling games like this are the future. The public will vote with their feet and the English counties will feed the public hunger and continue to shaft those who support the tedious 4 and 5 day dross.

  • Comment posted by Pat Bateman, today at 00:11

    I’m sorry but Jordan’s bowling is an absolute liability, Mahmood is young so can learn but enough with Jordan jeez

  • Comment posted by verdonhog, today at 00:10

    Mahmood Should never get near an England shirt ever again, the games won all he has to do is bowl at 40 mile an hour keep it straight and hes bowling wide balls at 85mph. Madness.

  • Comment posted by esco , today at 00:10

    Shockingly bad again.

    • Reply posted by 11th BBC account, today at 00:13

      11th BBC account replied:
      England won, you wally. If England were "shockingly bad" today then what were the West Indies?

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 00:09

    Taxi for Jordan & Mahmood : )

  • Comment posted by Atlantic252, today at 00:09

    Phenomenal batting by Windies 9th wicket pair, irrespective of England's fragile death bowling.
    Bet they wish they hadn't turned down the singles...

    • Reply posted by BloodyPomsnYanks, today at 00:14

      BloodyPomsnYanks replied:
      AKA Chris Gayleing it.

  • Comment posted by BloodyPomsnYanks, today at 00:09

    Need 20 off 3 balls and no ball. Eoin went over and said to heck with your economy stats you dummy.

    • Reply posted by BloodyPomsnYanks, today at 00:10

      BloodyPomsnYanks replied:
      21 sorry which makes it even more cringe.

  • Comment posted by petevirgin, today at 00:09

    It's time to put Morgan out to grass.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 00:08

    Moeen and Rashid took control in the middle overs and six overs for five wickets and only conceding 32 runs was he difference.

  • Comment posted by candygloss18, today at 00:08

    Disgraceful. I wanted Chris Jordan removed after the world cup & what do we get? Box ticketer Morgan bringing him in again to the next series to serve up his world cup desert for us again! Get rid now pleaseeeeee.

  • Comment posted by FTJT, today at 00:08

    Mahmood bowled three legal deliveries to see out the game. Anything else is noise

  • Comment posted by Ayrz96, today at 00:06

    Yikes, great entertainment/comedy

    • Reply posted by Ayrz96, today at 00:08

      Ayrz96 replied:
      Need to convince Rash to come back to the red ball side!

  • Comment posted by 11th BBC account, today at 00:06

    Crazy last 5 overs. What were Jordan and Mahmood doing? Better hope that doesn't happen again in the WC this year.

    Death bowling remains the weakest point of this England T20 side.

  • Comment posted by Mks, today at 00:06

    Well done Reece Topley. So much determination to recover from injuries and put in a superb performance with the ball as well as a brilliant run out. Your dad Don and your family and friends must be very proud.

    • Reply posted by Atlantic252, today at 00:09

      Atlantic252 replied:
      We'll said.

  • Comment posted by JeffCoop, today at 00:06

    Mahmood's poor last over I can just about accept given his inexperience but Jordan??? His 3rd over was just so bad - why is he totally incapable of bowling a yorker? Morgan obviously felt he couldn't trust him with the death over which damn near cost us the game. If Morgan can't get his message across to his bowlers better than this then I'm not sure what else he is currently contributing.

    • Reply posted by Atlantic252, today at 00:11

      Atlantic252 replied:
      If Jordan had been anything like his reputation suggests, he would have bowled the final over.
      That Morgan didn't trust him with it speaks volumes.

  • Comment posted by GatwickGuy, today at 00:04

    You can't watch national team playing on national tv for free! Get rid off tv license!

    • Reply posted by crustymoot, today at 00:07

      crustymoot replied:
      BT sport is a free ad on if you have an EE phone contract.
      I watched it for free 😎

  • Comment posted by Rob G, today at 00:03

    Pleased with the win but I posted during the Ashes our two biggest problems are top order batting collapses and failure to mop up the opposition tail. Sound like a broken
    record but it happens far too often in all formats.

  • Comment posted by B-L Z Bob, today at 00:02

    What just happened?

    • Reply posted by candygloss18, today at 00:08

      candygloss18 replied:
      Chris Jordan happened.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 00:00

    Mahmood shows he's a true Englishman

    Looks just like rabbit in the headlights

    As with Stokes in the T20 WC final this should be the end of his death bowling for some time - less pressure here and he really couldn't cope

    Do the management not prepare players in their heads for the pressure?

    I genuinely wonder what they are doing

    • Reply posted by bunny42, today at 00:03

      bunny42 replied:
      Death bowling is all about pressure. If they can’t hack it most times, should not be playing in T20

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC