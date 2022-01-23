Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Wicketkeeper Sarah Bryce top-scored for Scotland with 29 from 32 balls at the top of the order

Commonwealth Games Qualifier, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: Scotland 77 (17.3 overs): S Bryce 29, S Khatun 2-9, Meghla 2-11 Bangladesh 78-1 (15.2 overs): M Khatun 50 not out Bangladesh won by nine wickets Scorecard (external site) external-link

Scotland fell to a thumping nine-wicket defeat by Bangladesh to end their hopes of qualifying for the Commonwealth Games women's Twenty20 cricket event.

After Scotland were bowled out for 77, Bangladesh reached their target for the loss of one wicket in 15.2 overs.

It sets up a winner-takes-all finale between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, who both remain unbeaten in the five-team round-robin qualifier in Kuala Lumpur.

It will decide who takes the final place this summer in Birmingham.

The winner will join a group containing New Zealand, South Africa and hosts England.

Scotland had gone into their final game knowing that only a win would retain hopes of qualification after beating hosts Malaysia and Kenya but losing to Sri Lanka.

Opener Sarah Bryce top-scored for Scotland with 29, while opener Murshida Khatun hit an unbeaten half-century for Bangladesh.