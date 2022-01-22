Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Scotland fell to a thumping nine-wicket defeat by Bangladesh to end their hopes of qualifying for the Commonwealth Games women's T20 cricket event.

Chasing a total of 77 all out, Bangladesh reached the target for the loss of one wicket in 15.2 overs.

It sets up a winner-takes-all finale between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, who both remain unbeaten in the five-team round-robin qualifier in Kuala Lumpur.

It will decide who takes the final place this summer in Birmingham.

The winner will join a group containing New Zealand, South Africa and hosts England.

Scotland had gone into their final game knowing that only a win would retain hopes of qualification after beating hosts Malaysia and Kenya but losing to Sri Lanka.

Opener Sarah Bryce top-scored for Scotland with 29, while Murshida Khatun hit a half century for Bangladesh.