Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Hosts England won the last World Cup in 2017

The Women's World Cup will go ahead as planned in March and April despite further Covid restrictions being introduced in New Zealand.

Tighter measures are to be enforced from Sunday night following an outbreak of the Omicron variant.

Everyone entering the country for the tournament, including players, was already facing 10 days of quarantine.

New Zealand sports minister Grant Robertson said the tournament can "absolutely" go ahead.

The move to place the country under a 'red' level of restrictions has led to New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern cancelling her wedding.

The new terms include a cap of 100 vaccinated people at events and mask wearing in shops and on public transport.

However, that does not mean matches at he World Cup will have their attendance capped at 100.

"The Women's Cricket World Cup organisers have been planning for this tournament to take place in the red setting," said Robertson.

"Bear in mind, when we brought the red setting in it is possible to use the defined space rules to effectively have pods of 100 people as long as they keep separate from one and another and come into and out of the venue separately.

"I know the Cricket World Cup team have been thinking about that, if it is necessary.''

The pandemic has already seen the tournament postponed from February and March of 2021.

Champions England will begin the defence of the title they won in 2017 against Australia in Hamilton on 5 March.