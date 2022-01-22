West Indies v England: Tourists bowled out for 103 to lose first T20 in Barbados

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer

James Vince is dismissed
England had only made fewer than their 103 all out on three previous occasions in T20 internationals
First Twenty20 international, Barbados:
England 103 (19.4 overs): Holder 4-7, Jordan 28
West Indies 107-1 (17.1 overs): King 52*
West Indies won by nine wickets
Scorecard

England's batting woes crossed formats and continents as they were routed by West Indies in the first T20 international in Barbados.

Six days on and 10,000 miles away from the conclusion of a dismal Ashes series in Australia, an almost entirely different set of players found themselves 49-7 on a two-paced pitch.

England's T20 record low score of 80 was in danger, only for 28 from Barbados-born Chris Jordan and 22 by Adil Rashid, two of just four players to reach double figures.

The tourists were ultimately bowled out for 103, with the superb Jason Holder twice taking two wickets in two balls in figures of 4-7.

Brandon King's unbeaten 55 led the home side to their meagre target with 17 balls to spare, a nine-wicket margin of victory matching West Indies' biggest win and England's largest defeat in T20s.

The second game in the five-match series, all of which is being played in Barbados, is on Sunday.

Different format, same story

English cricket will have expected that a different format and opponent would bring a change in fortune. Instead, the kind of helter-skelter batting implosion that was commonplace during the Ashes was repeated.

Only Sam Billings, who made the journey to Barbados from Hobart after being drafted in for the fifth Test, is part of both squads, meaning England had five survivors from the team that was beaten in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup in November. Liam Livingstone was ruled out through illness and sorely missed.

With another World Cup just nine months away, the fringe players missed the opportunity to push their claim to be part of the tournament in Australia.

England were 10-3 after two overs and never recovered. Overall, four wickets fell one ball after a visiting batter hit a boundary.

Jason Roy charged past a Sheldon Cottrell full toss, Tom Banton edged Holder to a wide slip and Moeen Ali loosely drove his first ball to point.

James Vince slapped a Cottrell long hop to cover, Billings was stumped off spinner Akeal Hosein and out-of-sorts captain Eoin Morgan took 29 balls over 17, during which time he overturned being given caught behind and saw Liam Dawson calamitously run out.

Jordan smeared three sixes, adding 36 with Rashid, who scraped England past 100 before he and Saqib Mahmood fell in the final over.

In meant England had been bowled out for 124 in the last Ashes Test and 103 in a T20 in the same week, 20 wickets for 227 runs overall.

New Windies extract revenge

West Indies put up a limp defence of their world title, exiting in the group stage, and have since moved on from white-ball mainstays like Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo. Even then, they lost a one-day series to Ireland earlier this month.

However, this was a magnificent performance, extracting a measure of revenge from an England team that bowled them out for 55 at the World Cup.

It was led by former captain Holder, who swung the new ball and often befuddled the England batters by first extracting steepling bounce, then using his slower deliveries. He started by removing Banton and Moeen in successive balls and finished by doing the same to Rashid and Mahmood.

There was no let-up from the rest of the attack, expertly marshalled by experienced skipper Kieron Pollard, while everything catchable was taken.

Openers King and Shai Hope ensured there was no way back for England, mastering the tricky conditions with a stand of 52.

Hope was stumped off a ripping leg-break from Rashid for 20, but King was joined by Nicholas Pooran to complete a ruthless West Indies chase.

'We didn't adapt well enough'

England captain Eoin Morgan: "We didn't seem to adapt well enough. We'll have to come back tomorrow with a fresh gameplan because conditions are likely to be similar. Trying to get the mindset around risk and reward we found a challenge today."

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard: "When it comes to Kensington Oval and Jason Holder, he steps it up. He was phenomenal for us. We backed it up in the field and the guys really put on a show today."

Comments

Join the conversation

49 comments

  • Comment posted by JeffCoop, today at 23:14

    Jeez- it's Australia all over again. The Windies bowlers seemed to be bowling hand grenades whilst our bowlers were sending down wet sponges! As for Moeen Ali - I saw some laughable comments that he should be reinstated to the test side as captain to replace Root - I personally can't see what he's doing in any England side whatsoever - 1st ball duck and 1 mediocre over! Can't get any worse surely?

  • Comment posted by Pontefractious, today at 23:14

    Some time ago I mistakenly suggested that England be demoted to the second division.

  • Comment posted by graniet, today at 23:13

    Just because they are struggling with red, pink and white ball cricket, it does not mean that they will struggle with orange ball cricket?

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 23:13

    That was an utter scandal - and got exactly what they deserved

    They treated the WI wi utter contempt and disrespect, looking to launch every ball out the ground. Then when out, they looked in disbelief

    Maybe it’s time for English cricket to push the reset button and start by showing some respect to lower ranked opponents

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 23:12

    Happy to put myself up for selection for the next match in the West Indies
    Reckon I could at least get a four.

  • Comment posted by Arch Stanton, today at 23:12

    So the Ashes was just a blip ;-)
    Yes, different format but same result.

  • Comment posted by Check The Facts, today at 23:11

    Come home lads before another embarrassment.

    Please, please,cannot deal with another 4-0 and a rain off.

  • Comment posted by Britannia Secunda, today at 23:10

    Too much red ball cricket is destroying the T20 team.

    • Reply posted by patbee, today at 23:13

      patbee replied:
      Yeah, taking it up the schedule in the middle of summer.

  • Comment posted by Nick Selby, today at 23:10

    Poor batting technique on display again. What the hell is going on with the England team. We’ve just been utterly thrashed by one of the worst sides in the game.

  • Comment posted by Eddie Baby, today at 23:10

    Pathetic bunch of losers. We are in danger of returning to the early 90s here. Absolute laughing stock of world cricket at this rate:

    • Reply posted by Airbag, today at 23:11

      Airbag replied:
      The 90’s was better than this!?

  • Comment posted by b5t4oppo , today at 23:09

    Lets face it England are rubbish at cricket again. Time to start truely investing in grassroots cricket. No quick fixes.

  • Comment posted by PimPim, today at 23:09

    While 103ao sounds bad, England can take some comfort that despite the fact its only January, that wasn't the biggest collapse seen this year...

    • Reply posted by week 2 name, today at 23:13

      week 2 name replied:
      Extras with 3 was our 7th highest scorer.

      I'll leave that there.

  • Comment posted by MJC, today at 23:09

    WELL perhaps England's much vaunted strength in depth is not as deep as we thought?Banton has never convinced and Billings and Vince showed again why they have never been able to force their way in.The reality is that without Buttler,Bairstow,Stokes and Livingstone all the expectation is on Roy it's time for Salt to be given a chance

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 23:09

    The problem is we wasted some of our best T20 players (Buttler, Bairstow, Malan) by sending them to Australia for test matches, which they're no good at) then not having them in the West Indies for the game format which they are good at.

  • Comment posted by Airbag, today at 23:09

    I thought this was the stuff we were supposed to be good at!?

  • Comment posted by Jka, today at 23:08

    Please people, dont overreact to this result. I watched the whole thing live, the Windies played the better cricket and deserved the win, but England definitely looked like a team that were underprepared then downright awful! Covid restrictions arent making these tours easy for the visiting teams, little to no practice. Remember when England's C team beat Pakistan 3 - 0 at home in that ODI series?

    • Reply posted by DAP1, today at 23:11

      DAP1 replied:
      Lost last 3 T20s

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 23:08

    Jason Holder 🤝 Scott Boland

  • Comment posted by Blue Tamsie, today at 23:08

    Rubbish

  • Comment posted by philip69, today at 23:08

    Whilst one of the best T20 players in the world still ignored!!#ALEX HALES

    • Reply posted by bhardie, today at 23:11

      bhardie replied:
      Wake up grandad! Old man Hales!?!

  • Comment posted by bhardie, today at 23:08

    Poor selection, bits and pieces players like Dawson and Jordan.....
    .

