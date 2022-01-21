Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Joe Root, right, has said he wants to continue as England Test captain

Yorkshire's Joe Root has been backed to continue as England men's Test captain in a vote of BBC Sport readers.

The position of Root, 31, has been questioned following the 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia - a series in which England were criticised for decisions regarding selection and tactics.

However, 58% of BBC Sport readers voted for Root to continue, with vice-captain Ben Stokes, taking 18% of the vote.

In third place was fast bowler Stuart Broad with 8%.

The futures of 35-year-old Broad and his fellow opening bowler, 39-year-old James Anderson, have also been questioned following the chastening defeat in Australia.

However, when we asked BBC Sport readers to select their team for England's first Test against West Indies in Antigua on 8 March, more than half wanted both Broad (56%) and Anderson (51%) in the line-up.

Despite England's winter of woe, only Durham opener Alex Lees (27%) has been selected to win a first Test cap by our readers.

Ben Foakes has been tipped to win a recall behind the stumps, with current incumbents Jos Buttler (16%) and Sam Billings (18%) not selected. And no spinner was included - Lancashire leg-spinner Matt Parkinson (28%) coming closest.

Their starting line-up is: Zak Crawley (76%), Alex Lees (27%), Dawid Malan (37%), Joe Root (96%), Ben Stokes (87%), Jonny Bairstow (63%), Ben Foakes (50%), Ollie Robinson (63%), Mark Wood (71%), Stuart Broad (56%), James Anderson (51%).

Don't agree? There's still chance to pick your team for the Windies here...