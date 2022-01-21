Joe Root: BBC Sport readers back England captain to remain despite Ashes loss

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments18

Joe Root celebrates with Stuart Broad
Joe Root, right, has said he wants to continue as England Test captain

Yorkshire's Joe Root has been backed to continue as England men's Test captain in a vote of BBC Sport readers.

The position of Root, 31, has been questioned following the 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia - a series in which England were criticised for decisions regarding selection and tactics.

However, 58% of BBC Sport readers voted for Root to continue, with vice-captain Ben Stokes, taking 18% of the vote.

In third place was fast bowler Stuart Broad with 8%.

The futures of 35-year-old Broad and his fellow opening bowler, 39-year-old James Anderson, have also been questioned following the chastening defeat in Australia.

However, when we asked BBC Sport readers to select their team for England's first Test against West Indies in Antigua on 8 March, more than half wanted both Broad (56%) and Anderson (51%) in the line-up.

Despite England's winter of woe, only Durham opener Alex Lees (27%) has been selected to win a first Test cap by our readers.

Ben Foakes has been tipped to win a recall behind the stumps, with current incumbents Jos Buttler (16%) and Sam Billings (18%) not selected. And no spinner was included - Lancashire leg-spinner Matt Parkinson (28%) coming closest.

Their starting line-up is: Zak Crawley (76%), Alex Lees (27%), Dawid Malan (37%), Joe Root (96%), Ben Stokes (87%), Jonny Bairstow (63%), Ben Foakes (50%), Ollie Robinson (63%), Mark Wood (71%), Stuart Broad (56%), James Anderson (51%).

Don't agree? There's still chance to pick your team for the Windies here...

England team for West Indies series

Pick your England team for their next series against West Indies in March. Choose your side and share it with your friends.

Comments

Join the conversation

18 comments

  • Comment posted by Moronphobia, today at 14:58

    Broad Robinson and Wood backed up by Root and Parkinson. Pick Bairstow and Stokes as batsmen with Foakes to keep . Burns Lees and Malan at top of order. That’s my first choice , ECB have not gone far enough with red ball for 2022 season so it’s treading water until 2023 with the existing personnel. If more changes for ‘23 then is the time for lots of change but not with the existing “system”

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 14:57

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by moonsorrow999, today at 14:56

    Where are they all? 😂😂

  • Comment posted by BillStreetchicken, today at 14:54

    Decent bloke, quality batsman but does not project confidence - when he loses the toss he looks beaten before a ball is bowled. How many more times do we "need to learn" from a defeat? Wish I could suggest an alternative. Anderson/Broad at wrong end of careers, Stokes had enough on his plate over past year - who else is guaranteed a place in the side?

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 14:50

    I think the Windies series gives a chance to pick a completely different squad to the Ashes. Admittedly this is slightly disrespectful to the Wisden Trophy but I still think we could be competitive. Then after that series we’ll have a good idea about who’s up to playing test cricket and we can go into summer with our best players well rested and some youngsters in fine touch. Just an idea

  • Comment posted by RJsportfan, today at 14:45

    Sadly I don't see an alternative captain at the moment. As to who to take to the Windies I don't know what their pitches will be like. Are they still great tracks for fast bowlers, do they start to break up on 4th and 5th days? If so then not sure what Broad and Anderson will offer? And would need a spinner. But as I say don't know enough about their pitches.

  • Comment posted by jdblues, today at 14:40

    If Stokes is unable to bowl then he shouldn't be picked. It unbalances the team leaving it a bowler short & having to lengthen tail to include extra bowler. Woakes could be the all-rounder with only a small difference in batting average less than Stokes, which would then leave space for extra bowler. Anderson should retire & leave space for younger bowler if we are really serious about revamp team

  • Comment posted by norfolkandgood, today at 14:39

    Someone has to take accountability for this winter’s woes. If it’s Root so be it. You can’t always leave it up to the individual to decide. This winter was an embarrassment. Something has to change.

    • Reply posted by Lucy, today at 14:42

      Lucy replied:
      I get that, but to replace Root, who do you replace him with? Broad and Anderson are nearing the end of their careers and don't tend to play full series to keep fit, Stokes has just had the best part of a year off for his mental health so it wouldn't be fair to ask him to take that stress on, we have very few "Senior" players who could guarantee a place in the team enough to take over as captain.

  • Comment posted by Eric, today at 14:30

    The captain is not the issue it's the players and coaching staff who are being selected or appointed to keep the status quo within clique that's in decline or out of the professional depth. You don't lose test matches like Joe Root has done unless you have players and coaches who are both unprofessional and incompetent.

  • Comment posted by Lucy, today at 14:27

    What concerns me most about that is that 4% of people didn't pick Joe Root in their team for the West Indies... he literally scored the majority of England's runs in 2021 single-handedly! The poor stats for the team for 2021 would make for seriously awful reading without his input!

  • Comment posted by Jcoops39, today at 14:24

    To be honest, the fact that the vote has managed to produce a team with no spinner tells you just about everything you need to know.

    • Reply posted by Lucy, today at 14:32

      Lucy replied:
      Yep, definitely need a spinner in the team. My vote would have been with Parkinson, just personally somehow feel you get more 'desire' to succeed from him than from Leach or Bess.

  • Comment posted by Al_Bundy, today at 14:24

    It's no surprise really as there aren't any outstanding candidates to replace him.
    What needs to change, is the prioritising and scheduling of 4 day matches in County Cricket.
    It's just not producing cricketers who are good enough for test cricket.

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 14:23

    Huh? Whaaaaat? Are they all mad? Continue with the majority of the players who failed so miserably in Australia?

    • Reply posted by Lucy, today at 14:30

      Lucy replied:
      They're all good players... but something somewhere isn't firing or working in the England set up, stopping them succeeding as they should. Not necessarily saying I agree with sticking wth those players, but also don't think they're bad players!

  • Comment posted by Mad Phil, today at 14:14

    Of course Joe Root should continue as Captain! it's not his fault that the best players have been playing non stop for the last two years. It's not his fault that we lost The Ashes series!

    • Reply posted by RJsportfan, today at 14:59

      RJsportfan replied:
      Well he didn't help in the Ashes to be fair at times, some of the team selections were odd, fielding positions also. Not totally to blame by any means but as captain you have to stand up and be judged. Its not like football where the captain is irrelevant.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Cricket on the BBC

Also in Sport